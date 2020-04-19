Netflix introduced HDR10 video technology in early 2017, a safe bet to improve the quality of the viewing of your content. However, not all users of the platform can benefit from this support, only those with devices compatible with the HDR10 in question.

In this article, we give you the Complete list of Xiaomi brand mobiles that are compatible with this Netflix video technology. In addition, we take the opportunity to explain what HDR10 is and why if your mobile has it, you can watch your favorite series and movies from the streaming service with a higher quality than usual.

Netflix HDR10: what is it and all compatible Xiaomi phones

HDR, also known as High Dynamic Range, is a video technology that in turn houses different technologies: HDR10, Dolby Vision and HDR10 +. At the moment, Netflix offers all its content in the first two of them, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. They all have the same function: images with more brightness, more color accuracy and more contrast.

In this article we will focus on the HDR10, available and perhaps compatible with your Xiaomi phone. It is the basic technology of HDR, which allows a brightness of 1,000 nits maximum and 10-bit color depth. If we compare it with the Standard Dynamic Range (SDR technology), HDR10 achieves images with twice the brightness and a wider color palette, specifically a billion tones, while the SDR remains at 16 million of colors.

In short, Netflix’s HDR10 allows you to view its entire catalog with noticeably higher video quality, especially when it comes to brightness and color. In order to enjoy this advantage on your Xiaomi mobile, you must know if it has HDR10 technology. Here is the complete list of compatible Xiaomi phones:

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

As you can see, the list includes the Xiaomi Mi 10 -also its 5G version- and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, one of the latest phones added by Netflix as compatible with its HDR10. For this technology to work well, and as the platform itself explains, the phone must have the latest firmware installed.

In addition, Netflix specifies that streaming in HDR10 requires the app with version 5.0 for Android and be subscribed to a plan that allows playback in Ultra HD, * that is, the premium plan. The list of requirements does not end here, since you also need a good Internet connection of at least 25 megabits per second and change Netflix’s playback quality to High.

Once you have these conditions, you only have to choose the next movie or series you want to see and enjoy all the quality provided by this HDR10. By the way, if you have run out of ideas about what to see, you can take a look at our recommendations on Netflix documentary series that you can not miss.

Follow Andro4all