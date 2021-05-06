All We Know About Enchanted Sequel As Filming Begins in Ireland

Rachel Luna / WireImage / Maarten de Boer / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Who is behind the scenes?

Fans of the musical score will certainly be enchanted to know that original composer, Alan menken, is coming back for Disenchanted. The eight-time Oscar winner also wrote music for Tangled, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and more classic Disney films. That’s how you know … it’s gonna be a smash!

And though the original movie was directed by Tarzan’s Kevin Lima, director Adam Shankman will helm the sequel. He’s behind several classics from our childhoods, including The Wedding Planner, A Walk to Remember, The Pacifier, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, Hairspray, Bedtime Stories and What Men Want.

Producers Barry sonnenfeld (Men in Black), Barry josephson (Bones) and Sunil perkash (Premonition) will again produce the second film, according to IMDb.