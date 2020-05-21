We are going to tell you what are the main methods of paying with the phone in stores, something that increasingly aims to be something more and more standard, but that still casts doubt. If we have a phone with NFC and a compatible payment system, we can carry out this process.

If we stick to Spain, there are several methods that we have to pay, from the native services that manufacturers implement to third-party applications that can be of great help in this process.

Google Pay and Apple Pay

Both Google and Apple have their own payment services. In the case of iPhone we can pay with Apple Pay, a service that allows both introduce credit / debit cards as loyalty cards. The service is integrated in iOS from the beginning, so we only have to configure it without installing anything.

The main difference between both services comes at the interface and system integration level: Google Pay is an application that does not have to come pre-installed on an Android

In the case of Google Pay, we are talking about a third-party application, so our mobile phone may not include it. Just download it for free from the Google app store, configure it and start paying with it. Both services are compatible with the main Spanish banks and integrate with the phone’s biometric systems. In the case of Apple, Apple Pay supports Face ID and Touch ID, while Google Pay supports fingerprint readers.

Samsung pay

Samsung is the only manufacturer capable of standing up to Apple and Google with its own mobile payment service: Samsung Pay. Is about a proprietary service that they can only use Samsung mobiles, but that works quite well. In fact, it stands out for having a rewards system with which users can earn points when buying in certain establishments.

Samsung Pay stands out for its point system and for being the only answer (in Spain) to Apple and Google by a third player in the mobile sector

The service is also compatible with most Spanish banks and has Knox protection, Samsung’s solution to monitor the phone for possible security threats. A Samsung with NFC technology and a compatible bank card are enough to use it. In addition, it is also compatible with loyalty cards.

Banking apps

The banks themselves have their applications to be able to manage everything in a simple way. Many of them allow you to configure the payment service from the app itself, to pay with the application and not through the Google, Apple or Samsung applications. This depends on each bank, so you should check whether or not your entity is compatible with a payment service from the app.

In many cases you have to download a separate application to manage payments, something that allows banks to separate the main applications to manage movements and the ‘Wallet or Pay’ apps to do the same with the mobile payments issue.

Bizum

Bizum has been with us for a while and has become one of the best payment solutions. It is not an application, but a money transfer system which is integrated with a good part of the traditional banks. Apart from being able to send money to contacts, more and more stores include Bizum as a valid payment system.

Bizum stands out for being immediate: as soon as we send it, the recipient receives the money instantly

The advantage of Bizum is that it is an immediate system, so the money arrives just at the time we send, without having to wait for anything. To find out if you can use Bizum you should check with your bank to check if your account is compatible with this service.

Twyp

Twyp was born at the hands of the ING bank and allows money to be sent between individuals. Apart of this, allows you to download a prepaid card to make contactless payments. This is another good way to make payments over the phone and, in the face of shops, just use your own card.

Fitbit Pay

Finally, it’s time to talk about Fitbit Pay, a somewhat unknown but quite useful service. It is a solution to access our credit and debit cards quickly to be able to pay from the wrist. This payment method is available in Versa 2, Sonic and in the special editions of Versa and Charge 3.

In Spain Fitbit Pay is compatible with La Caixa, Openbank, Banco Santander, Revolut and TrasnferWise, among others, although it does not cover all the main entities of the country.