All Warzone Weapon Changes Cold War Season 3

Season 3 of Warzone (Cold War) kicks off today with an update of more than 25GB that, in addition to the new map that will open tomorrow, also comes with a great balance of weapons. Nerfeos here, up there, Most Cold War weapons in Warzone have been adjusted to give the game’s META more variety.

In this regard, Raven seems to have done a great job on the overall tuning of weapons and accessories, with a brutal nerf from the FFAR 1, the Cold War AUG, and the M16. The new pistols, as well as other weapons, they have also undergone modifications.

This time the patch notes for the weapon changes in Warzone are quite specific, and in the absence of testing their performance in-game in depth, they generate a very interesting balance that opens the door to a greater variety of builds in the game.

Two new weapons have also been added: the PPSh-41 SMG and the Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle, both in tier 15 and tier 31, respectively, of the Battle Pass in its free format. That is, you do not have to buy COD Points to get both weapons.

Warzone Weapon Changes in Cold War Season 3

The ammo names for Cold War weapons have been updated. The scope of FFAR 1 has been updated to match that of the other assault rifles.

AK-47 from Cold War

The reverse pattern has been adjusted

Cold War’s AK-47’s recoil pattern had made its disadvantages far more apparent than its advantages. We have smoothed its recoil to make it easier to control. Patch notes

PHARA 83

Minimum damage increased from 25 to 26, Maximum damage decreased from 33 to 31, Maximum damage range increased by 17%, Knockback pattern adjusted.

Smoothed its recoil and widened its damage profile to make it more viable in mid and long range Patch notes

FFAR 1

Maximum damage reduced from 30 to 27 Maximum damage range decreased by 15% Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1. Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1. ADS speed decreases slightly.

The FFAR 1 will remain a respectable option after this change, but it should now be a playstyle preference rather than an equipment necessity. Patch notes

Groza

Recoil slightly increased, ADS speed decreased slightly, Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.3 to 1.1.

This change is more of a precaution. We assumed that, in the absence of FFAR 1, the Groza would take its place. While there will always be an “ME” TA, we want it to exist in a slightly higher TTK range than the current one. Patch notes

Krig 6

Head damage multiplier changed from 1.4 to 1.5 Neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.3 Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1 Lower torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1.

The Krig 6 has long been eclipsed by other stars in the AR category. We believe this change will allow for a more competitive Time to Kill. Patch notes

QBZ-83

Movement speed increased. ADS movement speed increased. Neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.2. Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1.

The QBZ-83 is a unique weapon that trades overall lethality for mobility. Our goal is to provide players with the tools to support a multitude of exciting playstyle options. Patch notes

LC10

The speed of the bullet increases slightly.

Mac-10

Maximum damage is reduced by 1.

This is another precautionary shift to promote diversity. The Mac-10 is popular and fun to use. While this change only increases the Mac-10’s TTK by about 10%, we think this is a good place to start encouraging exploration in the SMG category. Patch notes

Pelington 703

ADS speed increased Slightly increased rise time.

Cold War Charlie’s Tactical Rifle (AUG)

Time between bursts increased by 33% .Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.3.

M16

Time between bursts increased by 10% .Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.1.

With this mod, and the change to cadence cannons, you will now have to deliberately aim if you intend to kill quickly. Patch notes

Changes to Warzone weapon accessories in Cold War Season 3

Added position hiding

Position hiding will reduce the time the position is visible on the compass and minimap after shooting. This effect has been added to both the Flashguard and SOCOM / KGB Eliminator for some Warzone weapons.

Cannons

16.3 ″ rapid fire (M16)

The increase in cadence is reduced by 58%.

18 ″ Rapid Fire (AUG)

The increase in cadence is reduced by 56%.

15.9 ″ Strike Team (M16)

The increase in cadence is reduced by 66%.

18.2 ″ Strike Team (AUG)

The increase in cadence is reduced by 64%.

16.3 “Titanium (M16)

The increase in cadence is reduced by 61%.

17 ”Titanium (Charlie Tactical Rifle)

The increase in cadence is reduced by 59%.

Sorokin 140 mm automatic cannon (Sykov)

Minimum damage reduced from 23 to 19

Sorokin 140 mm automatic cannon and Akimbo (Sykov)

Minimum damage reduced from 19 to 14. This only affects the weapon when the Sorokin 140mm Auto and the Akimbo accessory are simultaneously equipped.

The Sykov, when equipped with any variation of the Sorokin 140mm Auto, has been far more lethal at a distance than we wanted. When secondary weapons can consistently beat a primary weapon against each other, we run the risk of simplifying access to one of the most powerful perks in the game: Ghost. While we continue to examine the impact phantom advantage has on the game, providing easier access to it is not something we want to simplify. Patch notes

Lasers

Ember Sighting Point

ADS speed penalty is reduced by 20%.

SOF Target Designator

Flashlight is now visible when shooting hip and in ADS.

Chargers

Salvo / VDV Fast Mag

ADS speed penalty is reduced by 20%.

Speed ​​Mag

Pistols

ADS speed penalty is reduced by 40%.

Submachine guns

ADS speed penalty is reduced by 30%.

Snipers

ADS speed penalty is reduced by 20%.

Bocachas

Flashguard

Added position hiding.

SOCOM / KGB Eliminator

Added position hiding.

Optics

SUSAT MultiZoom

ADS speed penalty reduced by 10%.

Custom Ultrazoom

ADS speed penalty is reduced by 20%.

Vulture custom zoom

ADS speed penalty is reduced by 20%.

Rear handles

ADS speed increases have been reduced by approximately 10%.

Remember that this balance of weapons is only for Warzone, since the multiplayer of Cold War has its own values ​​that have nothing to do with the battle royale of Call of Duty.

