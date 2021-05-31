all versions will have a new stabilizer

Little more than three or four months separate us from the announcement and launch of the future iPhone 13, the new annual review of Apple’s smartphone and, as we have already lived in previous versions, the rumors about it began to occur when the iPhone 12 had just arrived. If we continue at this rate, in a few years we will know everything about the iPhone 19, by leaks, before the iPhone 18 has been officially introduced. Sometimes it is as surprising as it is fun.

Be that as it may, since October last year we have been receiving rumors and leaks in relation to what we can expect from the iPhone 13, and the latest news in this regard is found in Digitimes, which states that Apple has increased its volume of demand for moving coil motors (voice coil motor), a small electromechanical device designed to, based on the inductance of the coil, exert certain inertial movements.

The function of the moving coil motor in the case of the iPhone 13 is none other than to provide its camera, or at least some of its sensors, with a mechanical image stabilizer, which could be added to the software image stabilization that we can already find on the iPhone for several versions. Optical stabilization is generally a function reserved for cameras and certain lenses, so its arrival in the field of smartphones is undoubtedly great news.

It must be clarified, yes, that in reality this is not an absolute novelty. As we have already indicated before, Apple has increased demand, that is, that it already existed previously. And it is that those of Cupertino already included the stabilization of image by means of a moving coil motor in the wide angle sensor of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The only problem is that this function was accompanied by the LiDAR sensor, relegating this function to the background.

It seems, however, that its operation has been more than optimal, because according to this medium Apple would be considering bringing this image stabilizer to all versions of the iPhone 13, which is why it would have claimed its suppliers an increase in production of between 30 and 40 percent. And, according to the media, while the demand for this component during the first semester has had Android as the protagonist, it seems that during the second it will be Apple, for the iPhone 13, who scores the highest numbers.

Almost from the very beginning, Apple has focused on the iPhone camera, one of the functions that has evolved the most over the years, to the happiness of its users and the shame of many manufacturers of compact cameras, who have seen how smartphones have completely cannibalized their market. With this novelty of the iPhone 13, Apple intends to maintain its hegemony in terms of the assessment that users make of their mobile cameras, and personally it seems like a success.