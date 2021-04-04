All Upcoming DC Releases

Warner Bros.

DC has been slow to find its groove, trying to establish its style through the movies of Zack snyder (from ‘The Man of Steel’ to the recent ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’) and at the same time imitating the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). If something has become clear, it is that where they have been most successful is in their individual films, dedicated to the specific vision of a director or team, as has been the case of ‘Joker’ by Todd Phillips (who won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and gave Joaquin phoenix his first Oscar for Best Actor). No ‘, the’ shared universe ‘has not been their thing, but that does not mean that the future is not there to smile at them, and it is that they still have superheroes as beloved as Wonder Woman (Gal gadot), who recently released his second film, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, and is already preparing a new sequel. Also Aquaman (Jason momoa) and The Flash (Ezra Miller), who will have their solo adventures, the first with a sequel, ‘Aquaman 2’, and the second with a first film that could revolutionize the brand. Even so, the DCEU is still finding its place, and cancellations have also occurred. ‘The pit’, the ‘Aquaman’ spin-off ‘that he was going to lead James wan with a touch of terror, has been canceled, as well as the film ‘New Gods’, which was to be directed by the filmmaker and producer Ava duvernay. Without a doubt, they are two great losses, and it seemed that they were going to give a different touch not only to DC’s existence on the big screen, but also to the Hollywood superhero scene in general.

Those that do stay afloat, despite the regrets, are the films that we point to in this list. These are the next DC releases that you should point to on the calendar, the ones that could finally give DC the shine it deserves its iconic comics. We review all the projects that lie ahead.

The Suicide Squad

Arrived from the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ saga at Marvel, the director James Gunn writes and directs the sequel to DC’s most hooligan film to date, which was a notorious critical failure in 2016. Now the franchise seems to reinvent itself with a mix of sequel and ‘reboot’, with some repeating characters (like the Harley Quinn from Margot robbie) and others joining the party (like the Peacemaker from John Cena). ‘The Suicide Squad’ promises to correct the mistakes of its predecessor and open a new path for the franchise.

Release date: August 6, 2021.

The batman

The Bat Man is back (again) and will now be (even) more serious than ever. Matt reeves (responsible for the fantastic trilogy of the apes) leads this production that wants to offer a new version of the DC Comics superhero just over a decade after the acclaimed trilogy of Christopher Nolan and just a few years after Ben affleck take the role in ‘Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice’. The next in the character’s line of succession is Robert Pattinson, which stars in this more detective and dark version accompanied by Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin farrell like The Penguin, Paul Dano like Riddler, Jeffrey Wright like Inspector Gordon and Andy Serkis like Alfred Pennyworth, among others.

Release date: March 4, 2022.

The Flash: Flashpoint

It was one of the films that were first announced after its presentation in ‘Justice League’ in 2017, but it has been delayed especially by the tight schedule of its protagonist, Ezra Miller. Still, we have no doubt that fans will wait as long as it takes to finally see the actor on the big screen live his own individual adventure as Barry Allen, the fastest man on Earth.

Release date: November 4, 2022.

Aquaman 2

The second part of the adventures of Arthur Curry (AKA Aquaman), played by Jason momoa, will arrive in 2022 to continue giving us a good dose of marine adventures, epic fights and octopuses beating the drum. Filmmaker James Wan is re-directing the film after the success of the first, and we look forward to the return of Black Manta (Yahya Abdul Mateen II), the villain who survived the fight in Sicily from the first movie.

Release date: December 16, 2022.

Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods

With a much more fun and ‘marvelita’ tone, ‘Shazam’ managed to become one of the most applauded films of recent DC, collecting in 2019 more than $ 364 million worldwide, putting criticism in his pocket and earning a sequel, which will arrive in 2023. Directed again by David F. Sandberg and starring the charismatic Zachary levi, the movie promises.

Release date: June 2, 2023.

Black adam

For a time it was said that this character would appear in the movie of ‘Shazam!’, But finally the idea was discarded to be able to give him an individual film, and that is Dwayne johnson well worth it. The actor leads this production directed by the Catalan Jaume Collet-Serra (with whom he has already worked on ‘Jungle Cruise’) and written by Adam Sztykiel, author of ‘Project Rampage’ (also with The Rock) and the series ‘Undateable’.

Release date😕

Superman

The story of Superman will be told again in a ‘reboot’ that the producer prepares JJ Abrams through his company Bad Robot, and that will feature a script by Ta-Nehisi Coates, who has worked on ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Captain America’ comics at Marvel. Coates will give it a very political tone, and all the rumors indicate that they are looking for the first black Superman of mainstream cinema.

Release date😕

Batgirl

With Christina Hodson writing the script (author of the libretto for ‘Bumblebee’), the project is now in search of a director after its original instigator, Joss Whedon, is surrounded by controversy because of his behavior on the set of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’. We still don’t know who would star in it, but here we have nine candidates.

Release date😕

Green Lantern Corps

Initially, this project was placed in 2020 but, shortly after, the Green Lantern reboot disappeared from the calendar, this time without Ryan reynolds.

Release date😕

Justice League Dark

Nightwing

A more aggressive and adult Robin. That’s Nightwing. The project was announced in 2016, with Chris McKay (director of ‘Batman: The Lego Movie) as director, but everything has been on hiatus, although the director a few months ago announced on his Twitter that the film was going ahead.

Release date😕

