All Uber and Lyft drivers must have electric cars in California by 2030



California is setting significant challenges to substitute gasoline-powered cars for clean vehicles as soon as possible.

Photo: Rathaphon Nanthapreecha / Pexels

One of the problems that most afflicts large cities is pollution, and much of it comes from combustion cars and trucks that still use fossil fuels.

In a measure to improve the environment, the California Air Resources Board voted Thursday to require that ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft, progressively include electric cars in their fleets starting in 2023.

With the goal that by 2030, at least 90% of the miles traveled by transportation companies in California will be made by electric vehicles.

The board’s vote represents another important step in the state to electrify its cars and trucks, which seeks to reduce carbon emissions to combat climate change and that will surely be replicated by other large cities with the same problem.

This initiative is in addition to Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order, which eliminates the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2035, to the benefit of the environment.

“The transportation sector is responsible for nearly half of California’s greenhouse gas emissions, the vast majority of which come from light-duty vehicles. This action will help bring certainty to the state’s climate efforts and improve air quality in our most disadvantaged communities, ”said Air Board President Liane Randolph, in a media briefing.

For their part, Uber and Lyft did not miss the opportunity to pronounce their support for California’s electrification and clean air goals, but also expressed their concern to meet the mandates by 2030.

Both companies said that the California air board has imposed a difficult mandate, specifically because of the high cost of electric vehicles, which according to data from the Natural Resources Defense Council, these types of units are $ 19,000 more expensive than a gasoline car.

The two companies requested the authorities to understand the difficulties in meeting long-term objectives, as well as the inclusion of incentives and credit options, and their awareness because the program could financially disadvantage low- and moderate-income drivers.

Uber and Lyft have already embraced electrification goals across the board, pledging to help their drivers switch to green vehicles. In addition, at Uber, the company incentivizes drivers who buy electric cars with an extra $ 1 per ride, while Lyft drivers are rented electric vehicles.

With information from The Sacramento Bee

You may also like:

To celebrate economic reopening, California is giving away trips to Disneyland, weddings in Napa and lodging in luxury hotels

“Mexicans dream of being like Finland, but without paying taxes like Finns”

The curious law that explains why there are employees whose only function seems to be to call useless meetings