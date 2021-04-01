All times and where to see

This weekend we will once again have races of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship. The second race of the championship will be held again at the Losail Circuit, as during last weekend, although this time calling itself as Doha Grand Prix. Here are the schedules for each day and category from April 2 to 4.

The engines of the fastest motorcycles on the planet will roar on Friday, April 2. Again, they will be in the afternoon in peninsular time, when the sky has fallen in Qatar and the powerful spotlights illuminate the track. A show for MotoGP lovers.

The first official World Championship race held on this track took place in 2004. The track has a rope of 5.4 kilometers, with a main straight of 1,068 meters where it is possible to exceed 350 km / h in the premier category. Pilots have to deal with 16 curves, of which 10 are to the right and 6 to the left.

Since last weekend, the fastest lap record in the race has been held by Maverick Viñales, with a time of 1: 54.624. The highest top speed on record was also beaten at the 2021 Qatar GP, with no less than 362.4 km / h and the French Johann Zarco at the handlebars of his Pramac Racing team Ducati.

Schedules GP Doha MotoGP 2021



The Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races will take place on Sunday afternoon, at 4:00 p.m., 5:20 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Spanish time respectively.

Friday April 2

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 12:50 13:30 FP1 Moto3 13:45 14:25 FP1 Moto2 14:40 15:25 FP1 MotoGP 17:10 17:50 FP2 Moto3 18:05 18:45 FP2 Moto2 19: 00 19:45 FP2 MotoGP

Saturday April 3

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 12:25 13:05 FP3 Moto3 13:20 14:00 FP3 Moto2 14:15 15:00 FP3 MotoGP 16:30 16:45 Q1 Moto3 16:55 17:10 Q2 Moto3 17: 25 17:40 Q1 Moto2 17:50 18:05 Q2 Moto2 18:20 18:50 FP4 MotoGP 19:00 19:15 Q1 MotoGP 19:25 19:40 Q2 MotoGP

Sunday April 4



Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 13:40 14:00 Moto3 Warm Up 14:10 14:30 Moto2 Warm Up 14:40 15:00 MotoGP Warm Up 16:00 – Moto3 Race 17:20 – Moto2 Race 19:00 – MotoGP race

Again, Marc Márquez will miss this Grand Prix due to his injury at the Jerez GP last season. Hopefully we can see him again on his Honda in the next race, at the Portuguese GP.

