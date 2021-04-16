All times and where to see

This weekend the engines of the motorcycle world championship roar again. From April 16 to 18, the third appointment of the MotoGP championship, developing the Grand Prix in Portugal. The Portimao Circuit it will witness Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races, as well as Marc Márquez’s lap on his Honda in the premier class.

Will the Catalan rider be at a good level on his return to competition? In this article you have the schedules of all the sessions, which will start today, Friday April 16 so you don’t miss a single detail.

Inaugurated in 2008, the Portimao Circuit is located in the beautiful surroundings of the Portuguese Algarve. The route has 4.6 kilometers long and its main straight measures 969 meters. In addition, the pilots will have to face 15 curves in each turn, being 9 to the right and 6 to the left.

Since last year, the record for the fastest lap time on the road has been held by the young Miguel Oliveria, who by the way is Portuguese. With his KTM he was able to roll in 1: 39,855. We will see if on Sunday they are able to lower that record.

Schedules GP Portugal MotoGP 2021

Friday April 16

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 10:00 10:40 FP1 Moto3 10:55 11:40 FP1 MotoGP 11:55 12:35 FP1 Moto2 14:15 14:55 FP2 Moto3 15:10 15:55 FP2 MotoGP 16: 10 16:50 FP2 Moto2

Saturday April 17

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 10:00 10:40 FP3 Moto3 10:55 11:40 FP3 MotoGP 11:55 12:35 FP3 Moto2 13:35 13:50 Q1 Moto3 14:00 14:15 Q2 Moto3 14: 30 15:00 FP4 MotoGP 15:10 15:25 Q1 MotoGP 15:35 15:50 Q2 MotoGP 16:10 16:25 Q1 Moto2 16:35 16:50 Q2 Moto2

Sunday April 18

Start End Session Category Start End Session Category 10:00 10:20 Warm Up Moto3 10:30 10:50 Warm Up MotoGP 11:00 11:20 Warm Up Moto2 12:20 – Moto3 Race 14:00 – MotoGP Race 15:30 – Moto2 Race

