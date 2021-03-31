All Time Low: New Premiere

That’s how it is! All Time Low continues with more and more successes, today we present to you its most recent single, entitled, “Once in a lifetime”, a song that you are really going to love and the official music video for the song, even more! Are you ready?

All Time Low never ceases to amaze us, in fact, it always gives us more than we expect, the band released on March 24 their most recent single entitled, “Once in a lifetime” song that in its official video clip has half a million reproductions as of today.

And it is that the message of this song is simply clear, no matter how much you run to avoid love, or how much you run and try to avoid suffering for love, this happens eventually, no one is saved, listen to us well, no one is saved! No matter how determined you are to never fall in love again, or you saw that your sister suffered for love or your brother, and you decide that you are never going to fall in love so as not to suffer, guess what? You are not going to save yourself. Sorry, but it’s real, and it’s okay, nothing happens, it’s part of life, giving and giving your heart and having your heart torn apart is part of personal growth.

This message of course made all the followers of All Time Low get some reflections, “These men are really being too good!”, “They are breaking it! I love them ”,“ I am 23 years old now, and every time I listen to this band I can’t help but remember my adolescence with a lot of love and also some tears ”

It is completely normal, we present below the official video clip of All Time Low, by Music News

By the way tell us, what does this song remind you of?