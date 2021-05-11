All three points stay at home: Real Sporting 1-0 Lugo

05/10/2021

The Sporting won 1-0 against Lugo during the match held this Monday in the Renato Dall’ara Stadium. The Real Sporting He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last match held against him Leganes. On the visitors’ side, the Lugo had to settle for a two-way tie against him Real Zaragoza. With this defeat, the Portuguese team was placed in twenty-first position after the end of the match, while the Real Sporting is fifth.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second half started positively for him Real Sporting, which debuted its scoreboard with a goal from Gaspar fields in minute 53. Finally, the duel ended with a 1-0 in the light.

The coach of the Sporting gave entrance to Nacho Mendez, Nikola Cumic Y Pablo perez rodriguez for Gaspar fields, Aitor Y Manu Garcia, Meanwhile he Lugo gave the green light to Fernando Seoane, Juanpe, Gerard Valentine, Chris Ramos Y Arvin appiah, which came to replace Carlos Pita, Make, Cristian Herrera, Eduard Campabadal Y Jose Luis Rodriguez.

The match referee showed four yellow cards. Of the two teams, Jose Gragera, Uros Djurdjevic Y Saul Garcia of the local team and Fernando Seoane The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

After winning the match, the Real Sporting was placed with 61 points, in the place of access to the playoff of promotion to First Division, in fifth place in the classification table at the end of the game, while the Lugo it was placed in twenty-first place with 37 points, in relegation position to Second B.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with the Girona, Meanwhile he Lugo will play against him CD Mirandés.

Data sheetReal Sporting:Diego Marino, Bogdan Milovanov, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Borja López, Saúl García, Aitor (Nikola Cumic, min.73), José Gragera, Manu García (Pablo Pérez Rodriguez, min.86), Javi Fuego, Gaspar Campos (Nacho Méndez , min.68) and Uros DjurdjevicLugo:Ander Cantero, Eduard Campabadal (Chris Ramos, min.81), Frederico Venancio, Diego Alende, Luis Ruiz, Hugo Rama, Carlos Pita (Fernando Seoane, min.19), Hacen (Juanpe, min.59), José Luis Rodríguez ( Arvin Appiah, min.81), Manu Barreiro and Cristian Herrera (Gerard Valentín, min.59)Stadium:Renato Dall’ara StadiumGoals:Gaspar Campos (1-0, min. 53)