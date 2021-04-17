All three points stay at home: Atlético Albericia 2-0 Selaya

04/17/2021 at 7:46 PM CEST

The Atlético Albericia added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Selaya this saturday in the Juan Hormaechea. With this defeat the Selaya was placed in fifth position at the end of the game, while the Atlético Albericia is sixth.

The first half of the duel started in a favorable way for the local team, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal of Marquitos in minute 37. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Atlético Albericia, who distanced himself by making it 2-0 through a goal from Saiz in the 39th minute, ending the first period with the score 2-0.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a score of 2-0.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Atlético Albericia who entered the game were Mario Fernandez, Saint Emeterio, caves Y Carlos replacing Marquitos, Deaf, Povedano Y Jony, while changes in the Selaya They were Fernandez, Cobo Y frames, who entered to replace Diaz, Ruiz Y Manuel.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card, three for the locals and two for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Deaf, Joni Y Vicki and by visitors to Fernandez Y Sainz.

With this result, the Atlético Albericia is left with 23 points and the Selaya with 29 points.

The following day will face the Selaya with the SD Textile Shield. For his part, Atlético Albericia will be measured against UC Cartes.

Data sheetAtlético Albericia:Cazalilla, Povedano (Cuevas, min.88), Joni, Saiz, Vicki, Marquitos (Mario Fernández, min.63), Pablo, Jony (Carlos, min.88), Pablo Garcia, Isaac González and Sordo (San Emeterio, min. .63)Selaya:Christian Cobo, Eliseo, Pablo Herrero, Ruiz (Cobo, min.45), Sainz, Sainz, Manuel (Marcos, min.64), Diaz (Fernandez, min.45), Perez, Rafa and OcejoStadium:Juan HormaecheaGoals:Marquitos (1-0, min. 37) and Saiz (2-0, min. 39)