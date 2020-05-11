Share

Chris Hemsworth gives all the credit to Taika Waititi, for giving Thor the new sense of humor he showed in the Marvel movies.

Taika Waititi He was a well-known New Zealand director who had made several independent funny movies, in Hollywood they noticed him and gave him a great opportunity when he had to take care of a Marvel movie. The directed Thor: Ragnarok (2017), which was different from the previous two, since humor and a very colorful aesthetic predominated. After the success of that installment of the UCM, the tone that the God of Thunder had in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), was the same that Taika Waititi gave it.

Chris Hemsworth praised the director of Thor: Ragnarok in a recent interview: “It is incredibly fun. But don’t confuse that frenzy and childlike energy with someone who is unprepared. That’s a pretty unique combination, which has the ability to, through humor, reassure him, but it’s also armed with all the knowledge a director needs to guide him through the process. And it came at a time when I desperately wanted more humor for the character. ”

Now he will handle Star Wars.

The same director who gave Thor humor in the Marvel movies will be in charge of bringing jokes to the galaxy. Is this what the saga needs? Over time we will see it, but it is clear that Taika Waititi has a very personal style and will be what will transfer to the most beloved franchise and therefore with the most demanding fans in history.

For those who believe that he is not the right director for a Star Wars movie, it must be remembered that he directed the last episode of the first season of The Mandalorian. Which is probably one of the best. Therefore, he has already worked in the franchise and knows how much humor he can use. Which will probably be a little less than in the Thor movie.

