The next week will start in June, therefore it is time to see what surprises you have in store Netflix for the next month. Unlike May, this time We have a couple of more interesting series and movies, like Indiana Jones, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Lost in Tokyo, and more Modern Family.

Series:

–Keeping up with the Kardashians: Season 1-2 (6/1/2020)

–The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 1-2 (6/1/2020)

–The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 1-2 (6/1/2020)

–The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 1-2 (6/1/2020)

–Top Chef: Season 1-2 (1/6/2020)

–The Midnight Cantina: Season 1-3 (1/6/2020)

–The Titan Games (1/6/2020)

–Fuller House: Final Episodes (2/6/2020)

–Modern Family: Season 7-10 (2/6/2020)

-Can you hear me? (4/6/2020)

–13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (5/6/2020)

–Queer Eye: Season 5 (5/6/2020)

–Reality Z (06/10/2020)

–From appointment to appointment: Season 2 (12/6/2020)

–F is for Family: Season 4 (06/12/2020)

–History of a crime: The search (12/6/2020)

–Marcella: Season 3 (06/14/2020)

–The Sinner: Jamie (6/19/2020)

–The Politician: Season 2 (06/19/2020)

–Divine delicacies (6/24/2020)

–Love and live (6/26/2020)

–RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 12 (no release date)

Documentaries:

–Genius of the ABC (3/3/2020)

–Lenox Hill (06/10/2020)

–The soldier’s family (06/19/2020)

–Baby: Part 2 (6/19/2020)

–Eric Andre: Legalize everything (6/23/2020)

–Athlete A (6/24/2020)

Films:

–Men, women and children (1/6/2020)

–The last airbender (1/6/2020)

–Underworld: The awakening (1/6/2020)

–Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (6/1/2020)

–Jack Reacher: under fire (1/6/2020)

–Hancock (1/6/2020)

–A great dad (6/1/2020)

–Now they are thirteen (1/6/2020)

–The new big scam (1/6/2020)

–Nonstop love (1/6/2020)

–Indiana Jones and the Temple of Perdition (1/6/2020)

–Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1/6/2020)

–Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (6/1/2020)

–Rescuing Private Ryan (1/6/2020)

–The good wife (1/6/2020)

–King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword (6/7/2020)

–5 bloods (6/12/2020)

–The Wasp Network (6/19/2020)

–Feel the rhythm (06/19/2020)

–Train to my destination (06/19/2020)

–Victoria and Abdul (6/23/2020)

–No one knows I’m here (6/24/2020)

–Wonder Woman (6/26/2020)

–Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (26/6/2020)

–Adú (6/30/2020)

–Baby: The apprentice of crime (06/30/2020)

–Lost in Tokyo (6/30/2020)

–Back to the future (06/30/2020)

–Back to the future III (06/30/2020)

–Woman Perfume (6/30/2020)

–Immortal enemy (6/30/2020)

–The Dark Tower (6/30/2020)

–Robin Hood (6/30/2020)

–The last vacation (announced but no date)

Anime:

–BAKI: The saga of the great Raitai tournament (6/4/2020)

–Love of a cat (06/18/2020)

–Brand New Animal (6/30/2020)

Children’s series and movies:

–Vera: Rainbow rescue (2/6/2020)

–The corpse of the bride (6/6/2020)

–Kipo and the age of magnimales: Season 2 (06/12/2020)

–Alexa & Katie Part 4 (6/13/2020)

–The kingdom of rhymes (06/19/2020)

–The Grinch (6/30/2020)

