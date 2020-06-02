The Isle of Armor, the first DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, will be available next June 17. In addition to providing us with a new adventure, this expansion will give us the opportunity to capture more pokémon. Some of these are legendary, others are Galar versions of already-known creatures, and some are notable absent from the base game.

Since the expansions were announced, Galarina Slowpoke was already something known, but in Today’s trailer revealed its evolution, Galarian Slowbro, which now a psychic and poison guy.

On the other hand, the favorites of the first generation, Venusaur and Blastoise, will have new Gigantamax forms. The grass-type attacks used by Gigantamax Venusaur will switch to G-Max Vine Lash. G-Max Vine Lash not only deals damage to an opponent when it hits, but will continue to deal damage for four turns to any non-grass type Pokémon. On the other hand, the water type attacks used by Gigantamax Blastoise will change to G-Max Cannonade. G-Max Cannonade not only deals damage to an opponent when it hits, but will continue to deal damage for four turns to any non-water type Pokémon.

The legendary Pokémon Urshifu has two forms: Single Strike style and Rapid Strike style, and each can learn different movements and G-Max shapes. A Single Strike-style Urshifu that has followed the path of darkness can unleash a single severe blow, a signature move known as Wicked Blow. A Rapid Strike-style Urshifu that has followed the path of water can unleash a flowing three-hit combo, a signature move known as Surging Strikes. Both moves always produce critical hits, allowing Urshifu to attack while ignoring the target’s stat changes.

Similarly, The Pokémon Company has offered us a preview of what awaits us in The Crown Thunder, the second DLC. The Regies family will grow with the new expansion, as Regieleki, which is an electric type, and Regiedrago, which is a dragon type, have been discovered.

This new trailer also confirms a theory that fans had for a couple of months. As The mythical birds that you can find in The Crown Thunder are Galar versions of Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres, each with a new design, skill and type.

Galarian Articuno is now a psychic and flying type. Galarian Zapdos gives up electricity to become a fighter and a flying guy. Lastly, Galarian Moltres will no longer emit heat as it is now dark and flying.

Sure, these are the only changes we'll see in the two DLCs, as more content, moves, and metagame changes will be added. On related topics, a Pokémon board game is already in development. Similarly, Pokémon Go Fest 2020 will take place virtually.

Via: Pokémon

