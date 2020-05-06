By Sebastian Quiroz

Microtransactions have become a very common practice in the video game industry, with Activision Blizzard being one of the leading companies to employ this form of revenue. During the company’s recent fourth quarter 2020 financial report, it was revealed that thanks to microtransactions they managed to raise almost a billion dollars, and much of this is due to Call of Duty.

Total, Activision Blizzard generated $ 956 million for the quarter ended March 31. That’s a $ 162 million increase, more than 20% of the $ 794 million we saw during the same period last year. Activision mentioned that microtransaction sales in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare during the quarter “more than doubled” compared to microtransaction sales for Black Ops 4.

Modern Warfare’s microtransactions stem in part from the game’s battle pass, which is shared with Warzone. Similarly, Much of the microtransaction money is due to the release of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5. This led to the “highest monthly net book reserves in the game” for the game since season 1, Activision Blizzard said.

Activision Blizzard also generated microtransaction revenue from basically all of its other games, including World of Warcraft, Overwatch and, of course, its many mobile titles from the subsidiary King, such as Candy Crush.

On similar themes, the sixth season of Call of Duty: Mobile has begun. Similarly, Warzone will have support for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

