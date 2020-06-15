Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Niantic had to make some changes to the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 format. If you are excited to celebrate this Pokémon GO event digitally, we have good news for you.

The company revealed all the details of this 2-day celebration today, which will come with a host of challenges and surprises for all coaches. In addition, Niantic detailed the process to be part of the festival activities.

Niantic revealed the content of the Pokémon GO Fest 2020

The Pokémon GO Fest 2020 will take place on July 25 and 26. That weekend coaches will have access to special activities that will be available for a limited time.

The first day of the event will have a schedule from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, local time in your city. There will be a special investigation, 5 habitats with different themes and a special creature for each of them. The habitats will change every hour, so they will be available 2 times that day.

The festival will feature a function to collaborate on a cooperative global challenge. There will be different challenges every hour and players will be able to see the general progress from their screens. Finally, they will be able to capture more than 75 different types of creatures.

Day 2 of the celebration will take place at the same times. Niantic did not reveal its content, but assured that it is a great surprise for everyone. In parallel, the company will offer designs and templates to print and make various Pokémon crafts.

Another good news is that there will be several weekly challenges before the start of the Pokémon GO Fest 2020. In total there will be 3 weeks of challenges with which you can unlock more creatures for the festival.

So you can participate in the Pokémon GO Fest 2020

To be part of the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 it is necessary to purchase a delivery from the in-game store. The sale has already started, so you can get your pass in exchange for $ 14.99 USD. It is important to mention that you cannot buy tickets with Pokécoins.

All coaches who purchase the ticket will receive a special badge a few days before the event starts. Niantic clarified that there will be no refunds. Half of the proceeds will be donated to various non-profit organizations in the United States.

The rest of the proceeds will go to various projects that can be used on the Niantic platform. Below I leave you the steps to acquire your ticket and be part of the Pokémon GO Fest 2020

In the store, tap on the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 image

Tap the Buy button

Next, a pop-up message will appear to let you know you’ve received a ticket for the Pokémon GO Fest 2020

After touching Accept, you will find the entry in your Bag

Pokémon GO is available for iOS and Android devices. Find all the news related to the mobile title at this link.