All these OPPO mobiles are updating to Android 11 with ColorOS 11

OPPO reveals its ‘roadmap’ of updates to Android 11, which will soon reach a score of models with the ColorOS 11 skin.

Already with his Find X3 family among us, and turned into his spearhead in the mobile industry waiting for the OPPO X 2021 roller, the truth is that the Chinese firm continues with a successful roadmap which has taken them to fourth place in Europe in just a few months since their official landing.

This same afternoon, in fact, thanks to GSMArena, we learned about the OPPO updates to Android 11 For the remainder of the 2021 course, information that is already official and from a press release sent by the manufacturer itself … Do you want to know if your OPPO mobile will be updated soon? Well, follow us …

Obviously, we are not talking about Android 11 with its stock interface but about the Chinese manufacturer ColorOS 11 firmware, and certainly not a press release sent globally, but only to the Indian media, although we can extrapolate the availability of the update for everyone because the identified models are identical in most markets.

In the statement, it is reported that the update will come imminently to the following devices:

OPPO Find X2OPPO F17 ProOPPO Reno4 ProOPPO Reno3 ProOPPO Reno10x ZoomOPPO Reno2 FOPPO Reno2 ZOPPO Reno2OPPO A52OPPO F11OPPO F11 ProOPPO F11 Pro Marvels Avengers Limited EditionOPPO A9OPPO F15

This list will also be joined a little later by the OPPO A5 (2020) and Oppo A9 (2020), although with a limitation, because versions with 3 GB of RAM will not receive Android 11 at least for now. The OPPO F17 will also receive the update in the coming days.

Finally, the beta version of ColorOS 11 for the OPPO A55 is reported, and from the Dongguan signing More ColorOS 11 Compatible Find, Reno, F and A Series Phones Promise in the coming months … If they even confirm that they will continue to inform as they have the updates!

