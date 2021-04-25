All these brands will present mobile phones with cameras under the screen before the end of the year

This year we will also see new mobiles from various manufacturers with cameras integrated under the screen … Despite the failure of ZTE and its Axon 20!

Just a few weeks ago, some experts in the sector said that 2021 would be the year of folding mobiles, with more actors involved and many more options of different formats for try to generate needs and attention about this new generation of smartphones.

And it is that yes Andro4all friends, after more than 10 years of walking around the Android platform, no one will be oblivious to this a lack of news so pressing that has been flying over the sector for years, with boring mobiles almost all turned into glass and metal sandwiches glued to compact cameras of increasing size.

In any case, as GSMArena colleagues told us a few days ago, it seems that this 2021 will also bring us another of the great hopes of the industry, because even if the ZTE Axon 20 5G was a failure, front cameras have long been predestined to hide under the OLED panel of our smartphones to clean the front even more.

When innovation is worse: this is how the first mobile with an under-screen camera works

It has been a reputed leaker like Ice universe who this time spoke on Twitter that many manufacturers already prepare their cameras under the screen, including such important firms as those of Samsung, Xiaomi, OPPO, Meizu, vivo or, again, a ZTE that it will iterate this component for the second time, seeking to improve the performance of its first generation.

In fact, it is that according to what has transpired, The first OPPO and Samsung mobiles to integrate this type of camera will also be folding options, surely in a display of new technologies that will amaze again at a huge cost.

The second half of the year is when the Under Display Camera officially debuts, including at least Samsung (folding), Xiaomi (MIX4), OPPO (folding), vivo and ZTE (greatly improved version) – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 19, 2021

In the case of Xiaomi it would be in a hypothetical Mi MIX 4 that we do not know Still, while for ZTE this second generation of integrated cameras would be embodied by an Axon 30 of which we have already had the first rumors, with an already official ZTE Axon 30 Ultra model focused on mobile photography.

All these mobiles should arrive in the second half of the year, also including another NEX model that would serve as a concept for new vivo technologies, so it seems that We will have a very entertaining end of 2021… Don’t you think?

It has a trick! This is how the camera works under the screen of the ZTE Axon 20 5G

