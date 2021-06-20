All these Apple Watch Series 6 are on sale from 349 euros exclusively during Prime Day | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new Apple Watch Series 6 also receive a significant discount during Prime Day and you have a choice between colors and case sizes.

Apple has managed to create one of the best-selling smartwatches in the world that far exceeds its competitors in sales, even considering that they can only be used if you have an iPhone. And is that the Apple Watch Series 6 it is becoming easier to see it on the wrists of more people.

This smartwatch has become a perfect machine for those who want to take care of their health or do more sports. Right now, exclusively during Prime Day 2021, you can find an Apple Watch Series 6 from only 349 euros, its historical minimum price.

Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest version of Apple’s smart watch. It comes with a blood oxygen monitor, a new processor based on the A13 of the iPhone 11 and new colors.

This time the minimum price is the version in red with aluminum case, 40mm and with GPS. If you want the larger 44mm version, the price goes to 389 euros, also its historical minimum price.

During our analysis of the Apple Watch Series 6 we found that it is a very good smartwatch for all those who are involved in the Apple ecosystem.

Looking for other colors and sizes? Nothing happens, there are many discounts and these are the best offers.

Apple Watch Series 5 in black, 40mm aluminum case for 369 euros Apple Watch Series 5 in blue, 40mm aluminum case for 369 euros Apple Watch Series 6 in pink, 40mm aluminum case for 369 euros Apple Watch Series 6 in pink, 40mm aluminum case for 369 euros Apple Watch Series 6 in silver, 40mm aluminum case for 369 euros Apple Watch Series 6 in black, 44mm aluminum case for 389 euros Apple Watch Series 6 in blue, aluminum case in 44mm for 389 euros Apple Watch Series 6 in pink, aluminum case in 40mm for 369 euros Apple Watch Series 6 in pink, aluminum case in 44mm for 399 euros Apple Watch Series 6 in silver, aluminum case in 44mm for 389 euros

A watch to measure your physical activity and health

Apple Watches are perfect smartwatches to view your notifications, install applications from the App Store, to talk to Siri or even to control connected devices in your home from your wrist.

But this watch is also a perfect device for anyone who wants to have a healthier active life, with more movement or to do more sports.

It has GPS to save routes and have more information about your outdoor activities, it has automatic tracking of many sports and will count your calories burned, minutes of activity and hours in which you are standing to encourage you in a more active life.

As it usually happens during Prime Day we have the best prices in products of all kinds and is no exception in Apple devices.

It goes without saying that if you were thinking of buying an Apple Watch, we honestly do not believe that we are going to have a better offer than these since by the next Black Friday we will have the next generation. So We recommend you buy it now if you want the best offer.

