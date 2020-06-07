Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

We are already halfway through the year and, although there will be no E3 2020, it is expected that this period will be full of video game announcements. A few hours ago the Japanese INDIE Live Expo event was held, in which many titles were presented that are on their way to various consoles and PCs. If you are interested in the independent scene, you cannot miss the selection they presented, as there are several titles that could interest you.

Within the extensive catalog presented (via Gematsu) was COGEN, a title that was announced and that will feature music composed by Motoi Sakuraba, who has worked on series such as Tales of, Star Ocean, Golden Sun and Dark Souls. COGEN is a horizontal displacement platform that will have as its main mechanics the reverse of time to avoid losing, apart from having combat elements.

Another of the games that were presented is Reggie, His Cousin, Two Scientists and Most Likely the End of the World, a 2.5D puzzle title whose main game mechanic is the change of gravity to solve levels. In addition, in this title you will have the mission to save the world through time travel.

There will be indies for all tastes

If you are a lover of RPGs, then you will be interested to know that the distributor PLAYISM will bring to Nintendo Switch the 2 titles Hakoniwa Explorer Plus and One Way Heroics Plus. The former is voxel-styled and a free-action RPG game, while the latter is 2D, but it also features a non-turn-based action adventure.

Another title that may catch your attention is Nimbus INFINITY, especially if you are a fan of Zone of the Enders, since it will have a very similar combat style, as well as a character design reminiscent of the mecha of the title of Kojima Productions and Konami. Nimbus INFINITY is coming to next generation consoles.

In addition, many others were announced, such as the metroidvania HAAK adventure and the journey focused on the Sumire narrative, as well as others that are already available on certain platforms, but that will reach others, such as Azure Striker Gunvolt 2, which we already told you about.

We leave you with the list of announced games. You can check their presentation trailer by clicking on their name. In the case of Immortal Life, the link will take you to the Steam page, since it does not yet have a trailer.

COGEN: Sword of Rewind (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC) – 2020

Infected Maze (Nintendo Switch) – date not confirmed, but now available on PC

SuchArt! (Nintendo Switch and PC) – Fall 2020

Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 (PC) – June 22

Reggie, His Cousin, Two Scientists and Most Likely the End of the World (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch) – no date confirmed

Devil Slayer: Raksasi (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC) – no date confirmed, but since 2019 it is available in Early Access on PC

Hakoniwa Explorer Plus (Nintendo Switch) – June 18

One Way Heroics Plus (Nintendo Switch) – June 18

Immortal Life (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC) – Q3 2020

Sumire (Nintendo Switch and PC) – date not confirmed

HAAK (Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile) – date not confirmed

Craftopia (PC) – Early Access in July

Gensokyo Night Festival (PC) – phase 2 of Early Access is coming soon

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (PC) – Phase 2 of Early Access will arrive in June

Chinese Parents (Nintendo Switch) – no date confirmed, but now available on PC

Nimbus INFINITY (next generation consoles and PC) – date not confirmed

Finally, it was announced that there will be a second edition of this event, INDIE Live Expo II, which will take place on November 7 of this year, in which there will also be an award ceremony for the best indie games.

What did you think of these titles? Are you excited for one? Which ones caught your attention? Tell us in the comments.

If you are interested in the indie scene, we remind you that several events will be held soon in which new titles will be presented. You can check more news related to indies if you visit this page.

