all their names start with ‘C’

Carlos and Patty Hernandez are in luck. This couple from Charlotte (North Carolina, USA) have just had a son. The story would not be news unless it is … his sixteenth child.

As the Mirror collects, the couple also followed a tradition: that the baby’s name begins with the letter ‘C’. It is a decision made by Patty, to honor her husband. A) Yes, the new baby is called Clayton.

But Patty revealed that she and her husband had trouble coming up with a new name beginning with ‘C’ before the last child was born. As he told the Mirror: “We couldn’t find a name and then Clayton just popped into my head. “

“All children have names that begin with ‘C’ and we wanted to continue like this. My husband’s name is Carlos … it is a tribute to him,” said the woman, adding that her last pregnancy was the most difficult so far. although despite everything she is still open to having more children.

Patty, who runs her own cleaning company, said she feels her huge family is a ‘blessing’ from God: “God has blessed us with all these children, I know some people disagree and hay unpleasant comments on the internet, but for us it is a great blessing. “

“I never thought I would have a big family until I started having babies. So I thought ‘this is great, why not?’ It’s really fun. If God wants us to have another child, we will have another, “he added.

The couple spend about 750 euros every 15 days just on food, but they do not have any kind of state aid. The couple earn enough from their cleaning business to pay their bills, and they hope that his eldest son, Carlos Jr, 13 years old, soon I can help in the family business.

The couple, who have never used contraception, also have three sets of twins, Carla Y Caitlyn, of 10 years; Calvin Y Catherine, of six; Y Caleb Y Caroline, of three.

The rest of the children are; Christopher, eleven; Christian, 9; Light blue, 8; Cristina, 7; Carol, 4; Stretcher, two; Charlotte, 1 and Crystal, 1.