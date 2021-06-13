all their games announced at E3 2021

The moment arrive. After the huge expectation generated around him, Xbox and Bethesda held their first joint conference at E3 2021. Therefore, it is also the first time that both companies show the results of their collaboration after Microsoft bought Zenimax (owner of Bethesda) for 7.5 billion dollars. Those of Redmond have shown that they do not intend to skimp on resources to consolidate their platform, much less now that they are starting a new generation.

But beyond the acquisitions of studies, Xbox has pending to strengthen the exclusive catalog with Triple A projects. The Xbox Series X | S got off to a somewhat slow start due to the absence of a banner showing the potential of the new consoles. We refer, of course, to Halo Infinite. Fortunately, it is one of the main games of the showcase. Another that aims to attract the spotlight is Starfield, developed by Bethesda and now in the Xbox first-party library.

So here We collect all Xbox and Bethesda ads, including trailers and gameplay that were released during the event. Take into account that we will update the publication as the news is presented.

Starfield

Three years after being announced, Starfield finally showed up at the Xbox conference with a new trailer. We are facing a RPG that will allow us to venture on one of the last space expeditions of humanity. Be careful, it is the first universe that Bethesda has created in the last 25 years. The reason? It was only possible with today’s technology. In fact, Starfield will be a title exclusive to Xbox Series X | S and PC. Its launch is scheduled for November 11, 2022 and will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

STALKER 2: Heart Of Chernobyl

We had already had the opportunity to see STALKER 2: Heart Of Chernobyl before, however, today Xbox announced its release date: April 28, 2022. It will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass, and will be exclusive to Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Contraband

Contraband is a new intellectual property developed by Avalanche Studios, the team responsible for the games of Rage 2, the Just Cause series and Mad Max. It will be exclusive to Xbox series X | S and PC and will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one. No further information was released at the moment.

Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts 2 has been waiting too long, but its release is just around the corner. Double Fine, its developer studio, confirmed that the August 25th on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4 and PC. On Microsoft platforms you can enjoy it through Xbox Game Pass.

Battlefield 2042

DICE and Electronic kept their promise and took advantage of the Xbox conference to present the spectacular first Battlefield 2042 gameplay. The franchise re-explores a futuristic era where resource scarcity and natural phenomena have humanity on edge. Of course, this installment will not have a campaign or battle royale, only the traditional multiplayer mode. One of its main novelties is support for 128 players Simultaneous on next-generation consoles and PC (64 on PS4 and Xbox One). Battlefield 2042 arrives October 22; You can check more details in the following link.

Somerville

Somerville is a brand new standalone game from the creator of Limbo. Coming in 2022 as an Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC exclusive (via Xbox Game Pass).

Halo Infinite

343 Industries confirmed what was already an open secret: Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free to play. In addition, it will have support for 120 FPS. The Washington studio also offered a look at the campaign, in which we can see the Master Chief and a new AI that will take the place of Cortana. There is no release date yet, but Xbox promises it will be available during the last quarter of 2021.

Diablo II: Resurrected

The long-awaited remastering of Diablo II showed us a new gameplay at the Xbox showcase. Diablo II: Resurrected will be available on September 23 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart had already surprised in its previous advances, and with the last one it was no exception. The title, which combines FPS and RPG mechanics, is being developed by Mundisfh on Unreal Engine 4. It will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass, although it does not have a release date yet. It is worth mentioning that it will also arrive on PC and PlayStation consoles.

Replaced

Replaced is one of the great surprises of the show due to its visual section. It is being developed by Sad Cat Studios and Coat Sink and will arrive sometime in 2022. Available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Age Of Empires IV

The exponent of the RTS is back with its fourth installment – by numbering – and finally specified its release date. Age of Empires IV will be available on PC on October 28, 2021. On Xbox Game Pass on PC from day one.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

After a fantastic debut on PC, Microsoft Flight Simulator is gearing up for its next journey to Xbox Series X | S. The flight simulator will arrive on the aforementioned consoles on July 27, 2021. That is, it is just around the corner. Be careful, Microsoft Flight Simulator will receive a Top Gun expansion in the fall of this year.

Forza Horizon 5

The rumors were fulfilled. Forza Horizon 5 will be set in different locations in Mexico, both urban and natural, which are usually common tourist destinations in the Aztec country. The best of all is that it will be available this year, although at the moment we do not know its specific release date.

This publication is in constant development …

