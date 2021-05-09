All the wallapapers of the Google Pixel on your mobile thanks to this application

All the wallpapers of the Google Pixel in a single app.

For many, the Google Pixels are the best Android terminals that can be purchased. They honestly do not have the best processor on the market if we compare them with the rest of the top of the range, but it is that the positive points of these mobile devices are other.

Photographic section, performance and updates, the Holy Trinity of Android. So much so that even many of us consider that the Pixel 4a is the best terminal for less than 400 euros.

Now, not everyone wants or can buy a Google Pixel but there are many who want all their wallpapers on their smartphones. Luckily now we can have it with this application.

Get all the wallpapers of the Google Pixel thanks to this application

If you are one of those who like to have a new wallpaper every day, surely that the application that we bring you next you will love.

It is an application created by rs_vanadium, an XDA user who has managed to compress all the Pixel wallpapers into a single app that is really easy to install and use.

You just have to download the APK from the XDA forum and install it on our Android smartphone. In case you still do not know, we leave you how to activate the option unknown sources in Android to install APKs and apps that are not in the Play Store.

The application has been tested on various devices such as the Pixel 4, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or the OnePlus 9 And although it should be compatible with practically any Android terminal on the market, as it is a tool created by a single person, it is possible that there are terminals that are not compatible.

Unfortunately in Spain, Google decided not to put the new Google Pixel 5 on sale so if you want to have the wallpapers of this more than interesting terminal, this is one of the easiest and fastest ways to achieve it.

