If you can not beat them, join him. That’s what the film industry must have thought when it saw that video game revenues exceed those at the box office. For a time, the seventh art wants to bring video game stories to the big screen regardless of gender. Recently classic games like Rampage or Sonic The Hedgehog have become a movie the less entertaining. But it still flies over the ghost of other productions like Super Mario Bros. that did not do justice to the video game. There have certainly been more failures than successes, but they want to change this trend with much more ambitious movies like Uncharted.

On the other hand, the series is an unknown format for current video games until Netflix has taken the initiative. The first seasons of Castlevania have already been released with an animated style and Geralt de Rivia also conquered the public on this platform. Now all fans of The Witcher await the second season, which will be delayed due to the coronavirus crisis. There are still many projects in development that are based on highly successful video games and the last one to be announced was a series of The Last of Us that HBO is preparing. We tell you everything you can see in the coming months.

Monster hunter

The Monster Hunter calendar has not yet been modified and will be released on September 3 of this year. We have already seen its official trailer and its promotional posters, where Milla Jovovich returns with a very different style to the Resident Evil saga. It is the only film on this list that has finished filming under the direction of Paul W.S. Anderson with whom the actress has already worked on other occasions. The rest of the cast is completed by Diego Boneta, Ron Perlman, Tony Jaa, Josh Helman or TI Harris.

Tomb Raider 2

The sequel to the movie starring Alicia Vikander has a release date: March 19, 2021. Tomb Raider is one of the best video game-based movies ever made and is a far cry from the explosive version of Angelina Jolie. This installment changes director and screenwriter, which will be Ben Wheatley and Amy Jump (Kill List) respectively. And of course, Vikander repeats to embody a more earthy Lara Croft again.

Uncharted

Some already catalog it as the damn movie because he has had a lot of trouble starting production. Nor has it escaped the coronavirus crisis, which has delayed its release date as of October 8, 2021. The script has had several revisions and has even been completely redone. At first it was going to be starred by Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake accompanied by other great actors like Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. A few candidates have already passed in the director’s chair until they fell into the hands of Ruben Fleischer (Venom). Filming was to begin shortly in Berlin with Tom Holland (Spider-Man) as a young Nathan Drake which revealed that Wahlberg would be in the cast as Sully. The last to join the film was Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.

Borderlands

This same year the news was jumping. The shooter confirmed the live-action adaptation and they’re already working on the script for the movie directed by Eli Roth. Very little is known about this production yet, but award-winning actress Cate Blanchett would be in talks to play the charismatic Lilith.

The Last of Us (HBO series)

In Naughty Dog you are in luck because The Last of Us Part II is already Gold and the story of Ellie and Joel will become a series supervised by Neil Druckman himself. Years ago the idea was to make a movie, but Druckman eventually dismissed this possibility. At that time names such as Sam Raimi sounded, but now a new project is born that will be broadcast on HBO. May was going to be the month to start production, but the delay in the sequel forces them to postpone it once again. The relationship between both characters has been decisive in choosing this format for its adaptation for which no leading actors yet.

Minecraft: The Movie

Mojang’s success is also aimed at moving his world to the big screen. Produced by Warner Bros., this movie will be released on March 4, 2022, but despite the distance it has an official synopsis of its plot. “After the malevolent Enderdragón sets off on a path of destruction, a young teenager and her group of adventurers must save their beautiful, blocky Real World,” the description says. Mojang has clarified that it will be a different experience from the game, but the Minecraft universe will be very present at all times.

Rabbids

It was announced years ago, but has been slow to return to the front line. The film will be produced by the creators of Beauty and the Beast and will be based on the Ubisoft games and the Rabbids Invasion animated series. A few months ago, Lionsgate reached an agreement with the French company to start this live-action production that will have a style similar to Sonic. But for now, everything else is up in the air.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Based on the horror video game, this movie changed hands like so many other projects. Since 2018, Chris Columbus known for movies like Home Alone or Harry Potter is in charge of the adaptation. Since then nothing is known, but the creator of the video game has said on occasion that got rid of the first script because he has a different idea in mind. “I take responsibility for this delay,” he said.

Other video game movies forgotten (or not) in a drawer

These are only the closest movies, but there are many projects that have fallen by the wayside or that they follow at the beginning of their development. Many years ago there was news about a movie based on Devil May Cry that nothing has been heard from again, a crazy plot from The Sims and even a potential adaptation of the game Portal, directed by JJ Abrams. More feasible are the works of Ubisoft such as The Division (for Netflix), Watch Dogs, Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell, which will feature the actor. Tom Hardy as Sam Fischer, according to the latest information.

In recent months we have had news of the development of the film based on Metal Gear Solid, whose director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has confirmed the new script and actor Oscar Isaac has repeatedly expressed an interest in becoming Snake. On the other hand, the creator of God of War for PS4 Cory Barlog has recently suggested his interest in making a movie or series of the video game. What video game should have your own movie?