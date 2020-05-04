The release of the WWE 2K BattleGrounds Teaser Trailer may have left more than one with more questions than he himself answered.

General information

The game is being developed by Saber Interactive, the same studio behind NBA 2K Playgrounds.

The video game is expected to be finally available on their respective platforms this fall.

2K itself on its Official Site described this upcoming game as “over the top,” with a focus on “social fun.” or practically a little more casual players, but giving even a more detailed background for those who want to enter the same game.

Let’s start with a surprise … We have two words for you: NEW GAME! We are delighted to introduce you to the WWE 2K Battlegrounds, an all-new WWE gaming experience that will include arcade-style action, and world-class superstar designs, environments, and moves. We focus on social fun, but with a lot of depth for those who want to get into it. Whether you’re a casual gamer just learning how to play, or a passionate fan prepared for all the action, WWE 2K’s Battlegrounds offer you another way to enjoy the action of WWE video games.

What is expected soon

The same 2K continued (on its same website) talking about what it holds for the franchise. of video games in conjunction with the possible continuation of simulation games (but avoiding launching a simulation game this year)

We’re applying what we’ve learned to the next WWE 2K simulation game with a renewed focus on quality and fun. As part of that commitment, we are extending the production lead time and we are not going to launch a WWE 2K simulation game in 2020 (fiscal year T2 2021). We want to make sure that the Visual Concepts development team can create a great game that will entertain both WWE 2K veterans and newcomers who want to climb the ropes and get into the ring for the first time.

The opinion of the fans

Once the Teaser Trailer was posted on the Twitter platform, people responded directly to it.

FallThis Fall! 🔥 Get ready to Brawl Without Limits! # WWE2KBattlegrounds pic.twitter.com/PvqXbP6q7C – WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@ 2KBattlegrounds) April 27, 2020

The opinions regarding this Tweet, are based on the opinions of people who like to classify the game directly as a “bad” game or even with derogatory games, even people who want to give it a try, starting with the comparison with the game of WWE All Stars and finishing off considering it as a «WWE All Stars 2»

What’s your take on the WWE 2K BattleGrounds?

