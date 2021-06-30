All the undercard confirmed for Thursday in San Pedro

This Thursday, July 1, at the Paraná Fútbol Club, in San Pedro, Buenos Aires, the undefeated South American champion of super roosters, Andrés “Maquinita” Sosa, from Buenos Aires, will face his toughest professional fight exposing his title to the Cordovan laureate Alberto “Impacto” Melián, in an evening promoted by Sampson Boxing and Tello Box, with television broadcasting by TyC Sports, from 9 pm and TyC Sports Play at 7:30 pm.

It will be the second defense of Sosa, a native of Junín (Buenos Aires), 25 years old and with a record of 11-0 (7 KO). “Maquinita” won the title on January 18, 2020 by beating Ernesto Franzolini (today Argentine champion) by points and made the first defense on March 20 of this year, winning by the same way against Ckari Cani Mansilla. The man from Buenos Aires is second in the FAB ranking of 55,338 kg.

Melián, 31, a two-time Olympian (London 2012 and Rio 2016), was an Argentine division champion and has extensive experience in the AIBA world and at a professional level with five fights in the United States. His record on Orthodox rented ground is 9-2 (5 KO). It is first in the national ranking.

In the attached file you will find the complete billboard for this sensational event, whose official weigh-in will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, June 30, at the Howard Johnson hotel in San Pedro, with television broadcasting of the sports news program “Sportia”, from TyC Sports, at 10: 30 AM.