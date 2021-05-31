All the times that Rosalía and Kylie Jenner have dressed the same (or almost)

They both have very similar clothes in their closets. The question is: who inspires whom?

The same dress with fringes

Rosalia in this stunning red fringed dress from Wang at the Grammy Awards. Kylie jenner with the same model but different color on the Ellen DeGeneres TV show.

Friends of the skins

The Catalan uploaded a photo to her Instagram with an orange fur coat from the Danish firm Saks Potts. Kylie he surprised us posing with the same model in blue.

Always mark the curves

Rosalia in a red and white jumpsuit Louis Vuitton Y Kylie with a white one with blue spots from Maximilian.

Money, money, money

Kylie jenner she celebrated her twenty-second birthday dressed in a dress from the Jeremy Scott collection. Rosalia he did the same when he released his song ‘Millonaria’.

Extreme trends

A black and white lycra garment that ends in gloves.

Casual but chic

If the look is relaxed, make it a red sports outfit with a pony tail.

Supporting young designers

Garments with moon print from the French company Marine Serre. Which one do you like the most?