all the specifications and features of the most powerful Xiaomi

The new smartphone from the Chinese firm arrives with a spectacular specification sheet.

The Chinese firm has already presented some of its most anticipated smartphones. The Xiaomi Mi 11 and My 11 Pro They are official, but they are not the only thing that the Asian giant has shown to the world.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, the most powerful device ever released today. It has a huge OLED screen and a rear module that will not leave anyone indifferent. These are each and every one of its characteristics.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, technical sheet

Xiaomi Mi 11 UltraSpecificationsDimensions74.6mm x 164.3mm x 9.0mm | 225 grams Screen OLED 6.82 inches QHD +, 120 Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 8/12 GB Operating system MIUI 12 on Android 11 Storage 256/512 GB Cameras Quad camera with Samsung ISOCELL GN2 50 MP, ultra wide angle 48 MP, telephoto zoom of 48 MP | Front 20 megapixel Battery 5,000 with fast charging at 67W, wireless charging 67W and wireless reverse charging Other IP68, 5G, NFC Starting price From 5,999 yuan, about 775 euros

The finest Xiaomi to date

This Mi 11 Ultra arrives with a huge 6.82-inch OLED screen and QHD + resolution. Its refresh rate reaches 120 Hz and it is accompanied by a not little pronounced curve.

Its design is marked by its huge rear module, one of the biggest we’ve seen so far. Also because of the thickness, since it is the finest Xiaomi to date with just over 6 millimeters.

The most powerful of Qualcomm

It could not be otherwise, Xiaomi’s “Ultra” had to incorporate the most powerful processor manufactured by Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 8886 is the reference chip, it will give you all the brute force you need. It is accompanied by a single version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

5,000 mAh. That is the capacity of your battery, which comes next to an impressive 67W fast charge. It also incorporates wireless charging with a power of 67W and reverse wireless charging, which will be used to share battery with other devices.

You haven’t seen a module like this

In the gigantic rear module of the Chinese smartphone there are 3 different cameras. Leading, a 50 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL main sensor. They are accompanied by an ultra wide angle 48 megapixel with a 128 degree view and a telephoto that repeats with 48 megapixels and a 120X zoom.

Will be able to record 8K video, also in slow motion to some not inconsiderable 1920 fps. On the front, on the other hand, a 20 megapixel camera.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, availability and prices

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will start at 5,999 yuan in its version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, a promising 775 euros to change. The most powerful model will incorporate 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory, reaching the 6,999 yuan, about 904 euros to change.

It will be sold in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black shades, and for Europe they will be available for sale at a price of 1,199 euros including duties and taxes, with a 12GB memory configuration and 256GB storage.

