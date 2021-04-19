All the Spanish clubs that have said ‘no’ to the Superliga

04/19/2021

On at 20:56 CEST

Daniel Guillen

Spanish football is positioning itself on the creation of the European Super League: reject and condemn this new format promoted by the big European clubs. Except for the founders themselves, who are FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, teams like Valencia, Villarreal, Celta, Betis, Granada, Betis or Levante They have been in favor of LaLiga’s position.

LaLiga itself will meet with all Spanish clubs to address the debate on the creation of the European Super League next Thursday. Until now, The First Division teams that have opposed, so far, are: Valencia, Villarreal, Celta, Betis, Granada, Betis, Levante, Cádiz and Alavés. Second Division Sporting de Gijón, RCD Espanyol, Real Zaragoza, Almería and Málaga have also made their position clear.

The Government of Spain itself has issued a statement urging all Spanish clubs to initiate a joint dialogue and seek an agreement with the different national and European organizations to halt the launch of this new competition format.

The Super League, a secessionist and elitist format

A total of seven clubs from LaLiga Santander and five from LaLiga Smartbank have adhered to La Liga’s position and condemn “strongly a secessionist and elitist competition”. The general idea is that the European Super League “widens the gap within the continental competition” and “It limits access to it to the rest of the clubs that fight every day to exceed their objectives and continue to grow sportingly and institutionally”.

Along these lines, other big clubs at the European level also unanimously rejecting this new competition. Among them are FC Bayern or Borussia Dortmund, two of the most important clubs in Germany, which are not part of the founders nor do they want to participate in it from the 2022/23 season.