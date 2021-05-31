All the songs that Luis Miguel dedicated to Issabela Camil

Surrender

The second season of the series revealed that Luis Miguel dedicated this song to Issabela when he asked her to return with him, while she was living in New York. The romance started when they were 18 and 19 years old respectively and at the beginning they had their reservations due to the close relationship that the singer had with Issabela’s father.

A love story

This is a ticket written by Carlos Aleta Almarán and in fact it was Armando Manzanero who chose the song for Luis Miguel’s Second Romance. After the definitive break with Érika, in the series we see that El Sol dedicate this song to the great love of your life.