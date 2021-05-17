All the songs by Luis Miguel that we owe to Armando Manzanero

Unforgettable

Produced by Manzanero and arranged by Silvett, this song was a hit in the nineties for Luis Miguel. In fact Romance is the best-selling album in the history of his career. At the time of its premiere, 1991, it sold 7 million copies and in fact, Luis Miguel was the first Latin artist to achieve this.

Turn around

This song was composed by José Alfredo Jiménez and although it was from the 60s, Manzanero’s arrangements and production for Luis Miguel’s version made it a success that two generations fell in love with. They were mothers, fathers and children sharing the same taste, the same idol.