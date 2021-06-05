Neither the W206 generation of the new Mercedes C-Class already supports large engines, nor would the V8 have achieved the emissions and fuel consumption targets sought. A line-4 and F1 over-engineering will be the tic-tac-toe for the future C AMG to set new records.

RRF in collaboration with AMS | Illustration: C. Schulte / AMS

June 5, 2021 (08:30 CET)

Mercedes C63 AMG 2022: all the secrets of the saloon and its technology, exclusively.

Jan Hubermann is one of the main people responsible at Mercedes for the customer who purchases and drives the future C63 AMG Class raise the engine hood to finish believing that the propeller is half that of the current. His specialty, gases … More specifically, he is the engineer in charge of managing the components of the electric turbo that will debut this model when it goes on the market, linked to the M139 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine derived from the A45 AMG, but with technical modifications and, of course, with a significant electrification rate.

At the moment, what we have had access to is test a unit of the already new C-Class that will be outlined as the basis for the 63 AMG, equipped with the new supercharger but still without the plug-in components.

Mercedes C63 AMG 2022: turbo without lag

If he 2.0 liters, in its configuration for the compact, yields 421 CV, here we are facing a performance that is close to 450 hp, but with a completely different answer. Jan, on the right, with his computer at the ready, can access the engine parameters, more specifically and adjust parameters on the fly so that we can feel first-hand how the engine performs with classic supercharging and how the power delivery changes. with the new electric turbo.

Already uploaded to a prototype of the new C-Class, with technology from the C63 AMG.

In this way, the explosive force produced between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm changes radically for a fuller response, with a large and powerful engine, with superb bass from just idle, but also with constant force until cutting at 7,000 rpm. The secret, a motor of about 4 centimeters in size and minimum volume located between the compressor shaft and the turbine, as close as possible to the bearing.

Mercedes C63 AMG 2022: this will be the new sports car

It will be fed from the 400V network that will have the definitive Plug-in system of the C 63 AMG, and thanks to its 3 kW, it can build up a pressure to launch the turbo before the exhaust gases can do so. The turbo itself is a true work of goldsmithing, capable of withstanding high temperatures or constant work for longer and longer than a conventional turbo.

It arrives to fill the engine throughout the useful operating range, which the phenomenon of turbo-lag, already very successful today with the new electronic management, disappears completely, but also to achieve large-scale performance from a small engine: Mercedes estimates that this new technology will make the future C-Class, thermodynamically – then the contributions of electrification will have to be added -, up to 15 percent more efficient than using the V8 biturbo engine and it will also allow you to use higher gears than currently in most situations.

Of course, surely the following question has crossed your mind: if the future C-Class AMG is going to have a 150 kW power rear electric motor, Why not put that extra push and “fill” work on the electric drive? Jan is precise in his answer: “it involves dragging the heat engine inefficiently and we would need batteries of a larger size than the ones we use, 6.1 kWh, another work of art in this set”.

But also because, when we first drive a version with all its plug-in components, we will discover that electrification has a completely different meaning than what has been seen so far. The electric unit is also very special. It works for ensure the most advantageous electric range – EV speed up to 130 km-, but it is one hundred percent oriented towards the overall performance of the car and the dynamics of the chassis. The Modular architecture of the new AMG Plug-In is ready to take on more than 800 HP -In the E, these yes, with V8 engines.

A C 63 AMG with the new configuration could yield over 650 hp; a new king is coming among the sporty half saloons. We are waiting for you for the Magi of 2022, we know one hundred percent that it will be a hybrid, it will have 4matic + all-wheel drive, it will use the 2.0-liter engine with the new supercharger system and the 9-speed automatic transmission, as we have said; and a final performance is considered within a power range of between 470 and 630 CV.