Kia is still working on the 2022 Sportage and should officially present it in the coming weeks. We tell you everything we know about the new SUV.

April 21, 2021 (15:30 CET)

Kia Sportage 2022: all the secrets of the new SUV. Photo: GotcahCars YouTube channel.

For this same spring the official premiere of the new Kia Sportage is expected, a vital model for the brand when it comes to one of the best-selling SUVs From the market. For now, we have been seeing it through camouflaged spy photos, videos that circulate on the Internet and all kinds of recreations. This time, the GotcahCars Youtube channel is the one who shows a render that gives us a very accurate idea of ​​how it can be.

As you can see in the opening photo and in the video that you will find below these lines, the new Kia Sportage 2022 aims to offer a very renewed image to distinguish itself almost completely from the previous generation. The new grill and logos of the brand, the spectacular LED optics or the new lower fog lights will undoubtedly mark its renewal.

Recreation on YouTube of the new Kia Sportage 2022.

Regarding the inside, the new Kia Sportage 2022 is expected to offer a much more modern and technological environment, already having new infotainment screens and the new Nvidia Drive platform, which already incorporates all kinds of connected and audiovisual services, navigation and even Artificial Intelligence.

Although at the moment there is no official information about the new model, the First information indicates that the Sportage 2022, which of course will share a platform with him new Tucson, as up to now, could arrive in micro-hybrid variants with 48V technologywith both T-GDi gasoline and CRDi diesel engines. It should also come with some hybrid variant and even plug-in hybrid, as the new Tucson already presents.

The next Kia CV could debut electric technology that would later reach the e-Sportage.

However, rumors on this occasion have been pointing to weeks that ehe new SUV will also have a version e-Sportage 100% electric. This would reach the market a little later, probably as early as 2022. Although there is obviously no data yet, Kia has already announced its intention to implement charging systems of up to 800 V in its new electric CV, allowing battery recharges of up to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. With this, the estimated autonomies would already be between 400 and 500 kilometers, available in almost less time than it takes to have a coffee. We will see if all this is finally confirmed.