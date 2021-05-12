all the secrets of the new SUV

The new generation of the Mazda CX-5 SUV is taking shape and we can tell you about some of the secrets of a model that will see the light of day in just over a year.

Mazda prepares the third generation of the CX 5 (in the picture, the current second generation)

The Mazda cx-5 which is currently being sold in many countries of the world corresponds to the model of ssecond generation, which was presented at the end of 2016. Apparently, the Japanese manufacturer would already be immersed in the tuning of the third generation, according to the spy images of a prototype vehicle with the corresponding camouflage suit photographed on some roads near Los Angeles (California, United States).

The Web TheFastLaneCar It has been the first medium that has published the new spy images of what may be a new generation Mazda CX-5. Spy photos reveal very few details of your designNotable among which are the change in position of the fuel tank cap, the presumably larger rear doors (somewhat longer) and the plastic linings on the wheel arches of the body that are also larger.

In the front zoneEverything indicates that the new generation of the SUV could adopt a slightly less prominent grille and in the new model it seems that it would be flanked by slimmer-looking LED headlights. In the rear area, it seems that the light clusters could be extended to the tailgate that gives access to the trunk.

According to unofficial information, the presentation of the third generation of the CX 5 should take place at the end of 2022

Mazda CX-5 2022: first technical data

The nThe new generation of the Japanese SUV could change its name to CX-50, according to the hypothesis published by various Japanese media, which also point to the possibility that the outgoing vehicle is larger, in addition to adopting a new technical platform for rear-wheel drive cars (an architecture that would also employ a more than promising New generation Mazda6).

The new generation of the SUV and the new delivery of the saloon should already incorporate the new family of inline six-cylinder engines that the Japanese manufacturer has been testing. In the mechanical offer of the new CX-5 (or future CX-50) at least one version with hybrid technology is also expected.

Finally, the date of Presentation of the new generation of this car should take place at the end of 2022, while its commercialization should start already at the beginning of 2023.