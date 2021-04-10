All the secrets of the new Renault 4, the return of the R4

In addition to the already promised new R5, Renault will launch a second 100% electric car. This model will arrive in 2025 and, in a modern version, it will represent the return of the R4.

After the announced R5, Renault could launch a new R4: we tell you its secrets.

Vehicles iconic, 100% electric and affordable. Renault’s strategy, coined with the slogan Renaulution, is causing a sensation in these first months of 2021. It will still take us to see results, since its big launches are not expected until 2023-2025, but there is no doubt that Luca de Meo, the brand new boss of the French manufacturer, has managed in a very short time to arouse great interest and expectation towards the brand.

If the announcement and presentation of the R5 prototype, which will mark the return of the mythical model to the roads, already has had an exceptional reception, both among the public and the press, now the shadow of the R4 glides too above the company. Although Luca de Meo himself has not confirmed it, from France they already point directly to the return of the R4 in 21st century version… And, of course, 100% electric.

Official poster of the 60th anniversary of the Renault 4.

In fact, there are already to date: 2025 would be the year in which the Renault 4 would return to the dealerships. Of course, the model will be a totally different car, which could ensure the offspring of the current Electric Twingo. It aims, therefore, to popularize this technology, in which it would be related to the R4 that we have always known and that came to ensure the mobility of an entire generation.

Known at the moment internally as 4Ever, a Renault nod to return of this mythical model has also been the presentation of a new logo, with the 4 embedded, in the INPI (National Institute of Industrial Property of France). According to first information that arrives in addition to the Gallic country, the objective is that this R4 can be manufactured in your country and cost less than 20,000 euros on the market, with the Renault 5 positioned slightly above and taking over from the ZOE.

Renault logo with the 4, presented at the INPI.

East The new R4 would therefore be an alternative to the new electric city car that also prepares Volkswagen by 2025, and which we have already told you about: the ID.1. To reduce costs, as VW will do, Renault is already studying new solutions to electrification. In your case, the platform from which the new model will be derived, the CMF-B-EV, it could adopt new batteries. And there is speculation with the lithium and iron phosphate technology, which could cut rates by 30 to 40 percent.

The neo R4, therefore, will have more similarities with the historical model in terms of philosophy of use, but it does not seem that the objective is to pay off the car in terms of lines and design. It will be in this case much more modern, keeping, yes, its original spirit of practical and, to some extent, simple vehicle.

Underhood, the future R4 could house a new 6AM engine, which will be in charge of releasing precisely the new Mégane E-Tech electric that Renault will launch at the end of 2021. Of course, the bet on the Renault 4 will be towards a simplified and less powerful version, with about 80 hp of power, and with a battery with slightly less capacity. I really want to see it!