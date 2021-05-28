all the secrets of the new generation

In the sedan segment, one of the next and important launches will be the new generation of the Audi A4, a model that will debut many new features.

May 27, 2021 (15:00 CET)

The new generation of the Audi A4 in Avant bodywork according to Schulte

With the BMW 3 Series Y Mercedes C Class, to the other great German brand, Audi, you have to move a tab in the segment of the premium medium saloons. In the last hours, we have just learned that the signature of the four rings is already immersed in the technical development of the new generation of the A4, whose arrival on European roads is scheduled for 2023.

According to the unofficial information to which we have had access, the The new generation of the Audi A4 will be supported by two technical platforms, through which the German saloon will be able to offer hybrid versions and one hundred percent electric. Specifically, the new generation of this model will be developed on a new evolution of the MLB architecture for hybrid models, in addition to being able to use the PPE platform (Premium Platform Electric) for exclusively electric variants.

This could be the new Audi A4 e-tron according to Schulte

Sources close to the German brand anticipate that the new electric A4 will offer an exterior design very similar to the rest of the range of the German saloon, although yes, with a series of differentiating aesthetic elements like the absence of ventilation openings in the front grill (it would be closed) and another series of own aerodynamic additives.

About this nnew and presumable A4 e-tron, and like other electric models offered by the Ingolstadt brand, there will be various electrical versions according to the power of the motors and the capacity of the batteries. In keeping with PPE platform standards, the lower priced A4 e-tron models will drive the rear wheels, while the higher-tier models will drive all four (two motors, one per axle).

One of the most interesting versions will correspond to next A4 RS e-tron, that is to say, the most powerful and sporty variant in a purely electric version, whose total power could slightly exceed 470 hp. On the other hand, a hybrid version (or plug-in hybrid) of about 450 hp, while the RS versions associated exclusively with combustion engines remain in the air both in the sedan body and in the family Avant.

This could be the interior of the new electric Audi A4 e-tron

The nnew A4 e-tron and a more than presumable A5 e-tron will join the electric family of the German firm, currently formed by the models e-tron GT, e-tron, e-tron Sportback, Q4 e-tron Y A6 e-tron Concept.

On the other hand, the tmild-hybrid technology with 12V or 48V system (depending on the versions) will take center stage in the range of the new A4 2023, as is the case in the current mechanical offer. In this regard, it remains to be confirmed whether this micro-hybrid technology will only be combined with TFSI gasoline engines or whether it will also be available with TDI diesel powertrains, the latter with many possibilities that they can disappear in the new generation of the saloon of the Teutonic brand.

Finally, at the level of design, The exterior image is expected to follow the line of the latest brand launches, although in the recreations of our illustrator Schulte you can already get an idea about what the new model could be like.