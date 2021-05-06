All the secrets of the new Dacia crossover in 2022

In early 2022, Dacia will sell a new crossover vehicle, with an interior configured with 7 seats and based on the Sandero platform. We advance you all its secrets.

Recreation of a possible Dacia crossover SUV with 7 seats

The new vehicle with crossover bodywork and interior configured with 7 seats from Dacia is taking shape. It is not the first time that Autopista.es has informed you about this new and interesting project of the Romanian firm of the Renault-Nissan Group and now we bring you new data and some of the most interesting secrets and keys of the new car, which should be ready for your commercialization in early 2022.

One of the first unofficial information that seems to be coming true is that the new model in question will replace the current Lodgy and Logan MCV in the Dacia range, the two vehicles of a clear family nature of the brand. As witnessed by the new spy images published in various media around the world and according to the new information published in German and French media, Dacia is finalizing the development of this new 7-seater vehicle, which will adopt an exterior style with a multitude of touches of the cars with crossover-type bodywork and SUVs.

The outgoing model will feature the new Dacia logo

The new crossover in question is being developed under the internal numbering code RJI and will initially have a length of 4.50 m, which means that it will be somewhat longer than the current one Duster. From a design point of view, in all likelihood imposing looking light clusters will be adopted in the rear area, while in the front area there should be many aesthetic nuances similar to those new 2020 Sandero Stepway and Logan, vehicles that use the same technical platform CMF-B of the Renault-Nissan Group.

Dacia 7-seater crossover in 2022: its possible engines

The mechanical offering of the new Dacia crossover based on the Sandero will be slightly different from what we know in the utility. A common point between both models will be the diesel unavailability, although the new model will have some very interesting mechanical innovations, such as the most likely incorporation of the Micro-hybrid propulsion technology of the mild-hybrid type with 12V battery coupled to the 1.3 TCe petrol engine at power levels of 100 and 140 hp.

Interior of the new Dacia Sandero Stepway

A little later, the mechanical offer will be completed with the arrival of the first hybrid version (not rechargeable) in a production Dacia, in this case, partially based on the same E-Tech technology as Renault Clio, so in its technical entrails a 1.6 naturally aspirated gasoline engine and an electric motor / generator would take center stage. The total power of the hybrid system should be around 140 hp.

Despite crossover and SUV aesthetic touches, Dacia’s outgoing model whose name is initially unknown will not feature all-wheel drive. Yes we have been able to know that your production will take place at the Romanian factory in Pitesti, while its world premiere should take place in autumn 2021 and its commercialization should start already at the beginning of 2022. One of its aesthetic keys both on the outside and inside will be the incorporation of the new brand logo, already advanced at first by the Bigster Concept prototype.

With this new crossover model and interior capacity for seven occupants, Dacia will present on the market a vehicle spacious, versatile, practical and, of course, with a price of the most content that surely will have almost no competition between its rivals.