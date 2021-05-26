all the secrets of the new album

In the coming months, Kia will update the Ceed, its representative car in the compact C segment. This is how this model will be renewed.

The 2021 Kia Ceed will debut this coming fall

With the arrival and premiere in the last year and a half of the new generations of the VW Golf, Seat Leon and more recently the Peugeot 308, the compact car segment C of generalist brands presents a offer of great quality and the most varied. In the case of Kia, the current generation of its compact model, the Ceed, dates from 2018, so the South Korean firm has decided that it is the right time to carry out a upgrade of the vehicle in order to stand up to the new generations of its main rivals.

In this way, the full Ceed range, with its five-door hatchback body versions, SW family (or Ceed Tourer) and ProCeed (Shooting Brake type family), will soon be renewed with vseveral changes on various fronts.

From an aesthetic point of view, Ceed will not adopt the “tiger face” styling front end introduced in the EV6, but will retain its current slightly modified “tiger nose” style grille. and flanked by headlights with a somewhat more refined and elegant design. On the other hand, as our French colleagues at largus.fr and the Russian media outlet Kolesa point out, the light signature of LED daytime running lights could come close to what the electric one offers. EV6.

The Kia logo debuted on the EV6 will also be present at the Ceed 2021

On the other hand, in the posterior zone little changes are expected, although in all probability the optical groups they will change their appearance with a more modern design. In the bodywork, the brand new logo debuted on the EV6 electric.

On board, the arrangement of the different controls and elements that make up the interior will be similar to the one we know today. However the multimedia system will be updated And you’ll get improvements with new features, new entertainment options, and much faster response and processing times.

Kia Ceed 2021: its mechanical range

Regarding the mechanics, no major changes are expected in this regard and it will continue to have a similar range to that of his “cousin”, the 2020 hyundai i30. In this way, the supply of gasoline engines will have versions that will be combined with the light hybridization mild-hybrid technology with a 48 V battery and an alternator-starter, specifically the 1.0 T-GDI 120 CV and 1.5 T-GDi 160 CV variants, both versions bearing the DGT ECO environmental label. For those who prefer diesel, the 115 hp 1.6 CRDi and the 136 hp 1.5 CRDi with light hybridization will be available. On the other hand, the Plug-in hybrid version 1.6 PHEV of 141 CV (with label ZERO of the DGT) will continue to be marketed.

The Refurbished 2021 Kia Ceed will start selling this coming fall, culminating a great year for compact, since the aforementioned Peugeot 308 III, the new one will be available shortly DS 4 and by the end of the year, in all probability, we will know the main lines of the unpublished Renault Megane Electric and of the new generation Opel Astra.