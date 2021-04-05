all the red carpet dresses

The red carpet season goes on even if it is in a somewhat different way. With telematic awards ceremonies, galas on different stages, the nominees in their homes entering via video call, posing in high-end dresses inside their homes … This is how red carpets are now in times of pandemic, different but with a lot of glamor.

And although it is in a different way, so far in 2021 we have already been able to experience some of the most important awards ceremonies. The starting gun was given by the Golden Globes, those in charge of paving the way in this new version. Then came other important awards such as the Critics Choice Awards or the Grammy Awards. In our country we have also experienced some very outstanding galas such as the Goya 2021 Awards or also the Feroz Awards.

Now it is the turn of the awards given by the Screen Actors Guild of America: the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021. In its 27th edition nothing has been like in the previous installments. Again we have had to pull new technologies so that everything could go forward due to the security measures in the face of the Covid-19 health crisis with only virtual deliveries and a prerecorded gala somewhat shorter than usual. But we have still been able to enjoy spectacular designs.

Lily Collins She was in charge of presenting the gala and left everyone speechless with her Georges Hobeika design. Nicole Kidman by Giorgio Armani was one of our favorites, while Viola Davis or Kaley Cuoco they put the note of color with vibrant neon hues.

Red was one of the most repeated colors and some of those who bet on it were Helen Mirren, Glenn Close, Gillian Anderson, Madison Thompson or Jamie Chung. Black and white was the elegant proposal of Anya Taylor-Joy or Carey Mulligan, while Catherine O’Hara or Elle Fanning they preferred sequins. Although two of the most original were undoubtedly Emma corrin wearing a multi-layered dress combined with military boots and Kerry Washington, who became a mermaid with a look that even included a water cap.

The winners include the cast of ‘The Trial of the Chicago Seven’ and the series ‘The Crown’. Chadwick Boseman received the posthumous award for Best Actor while Viola Davis did her own in the female category. In the category of Best Actor and Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series, the winners were Mark Ruffalo and Anya Taylor-Joy. Gillian Anderson, Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis or Catherine O’Hara were some of the names that completed the list.

Kaley Cuoco

From Prabal Gurung, shoes from Christian Louboutin and jewelry from Messika Paris.

Helen mirren

From Michael Kors and Badgley Mischka.

