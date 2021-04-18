All the reasons why WhatsApp can ban your account and how to avoid it

Do you know that WhatsApp can close your account without prior notice? These are the reasons that can cause you to lose your account.

As with any other service, WhatsApp reserves the right to ban or close your users’ accounts in case of breaching the rules defined in its terms of use. Many of these standards, however, are unknown to the vast majority of people who use the app.

Sometimes, in addition, some people whose WhatsApp accounts have been suspended they allege that it is an unjustified closure, as they have not violated –apparently– any of the rules of the service. However, in that case, it is usually possible to recover the deleted WhatsApp account.

Today we want to review the reasons that can lead WhatsApp to delete or close an account, either temporarily or permanently.

The rules of WhatsApp that you should not skip if you do not want to lose your account

How to delete or deactivate a WhatsApp account

As I said, WhatsApp has two types of account “bans”: temporary and permanent. In the first case, the accounts are temporarily suspended, and after a while they are available again.

In the case of a permanent ban, the account is suspended indefinitely, and it is not possible to re-register a new one using the same phone number.

According to data shared by WABetaInfo, these are, if not all, many of the reasons why WhatsApp may suspend your account:

Temporary bans: Use unauthorized versions of WhatsApp such as WhatsApp Plus, GBWhatsApp or other unofficial WhatsApp apps Create a large number of groups with people who do not have your phone number saved Send a large number of messages to people who do not have your phone number Send a large number of messages to a broadcast list Send the same message to a large number of people (although WhatsApp cannot access its content, it may consider it spam) A large number of people have blocked you.Permanent bans: Your account has been temporarily banned repeatedly. Perform batch or automated actions, such as automatically sending messages or creating groups. The phone number associated with the account has been used to perform suspicious or illegal activities. The operation of the service is abused, for example, by sending a large number of messages in a very short period of time (through bots or automated actions). The account has received a considerable number of reports or complaints from other users of the service.

It is worth mentioning that WhatsApp does not promise to notify users before suspending their accounts, and it is possible that from one day to the next, some people will no longer be able to use the application for one of the reasons mentioned above.

Fortunately, most people who use WhatsApp in a “normal” way they will not have problems with bans of any kind, unless they abuse the functions of the service in some way. Therefore, the best way to prevent your WhatsApp account from being suspended is not to break the company rules, and use the application normally.

WhatsApp will delete your account if you do this

And, in case your account has been unfairly erased, you can always contact the WhatsApp support service to try to get help and recover your account.

