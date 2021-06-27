All the quarterfinalists of the Copa América are already known

06/28/2021 at 1:20 AM CEST

The Copa América 2021 has already defined the eight teams that will compete in the quarterfinals starting next Friday. In Group A, in the absence of the last day to be played this Monday, they have a stamped passport, Argentina, which has all the numbers to finish first, Paraguay, Chile and Uruguay. Now it remains to be known what the final placement will be. And in Group B, completed on Sunday, they have classified in this order: Brazil, which has added three victories and a draw, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador.

In a first phase in which four of the five teams were classified per group, it was very difficult to have a surprise. And so it was, two of the weakest teams fell: Bolivia, in Group A, which has lost all their matches to date, and Venezuela, in Group B, which lost against Peru (1-0) on the last matchday.

The quarter-final crosses will be defined this Monday, but it is already known that Brazil and Argentina have each been on each side of the table, so they will not meet until the hypothetical final on Saturday July 10 at the Maracana.

The last day of Group A, with Bolivia-Argentina and Uruguay-Paraguay (the two matches are played at 02:00 CEST), the first four positions will be defined and what selection will he have to cross with Brazil, which is the great bogeyman. The current leader is Argentina, with 7 points, followed by Paraguay with 6, Chile, which has already finished its participation, has 5, while Uruguay, has 4.

If the Albiceleste meets La Verde, which would be the most logical thing, they would play their quarterfinal match next Saturday in Goiania against Ecuador that has been the fourth classified of Group B. The favoritism would be clearly Argentine, but the Tri arrives with the morale through the clouds after 1-1 against Brazil.