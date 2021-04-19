All the premieres of the week on Netflix: we return to space with Stowaway | Entertainment

Science fiction returns to Netflix from the hand of Stowaway, but there are many more news to discover this week.

From today to April 25, a few news are added to Netflix with some well-known names in terms of series, films and documentaries. The second season of Luis Miguel It is an example of the variety that this platform contains with all kinds of series, but we are going to list the premieres that you can see this week with a more prominent one.

On Netflix science fiction triumphs, it does not matter whether they are films with well-known actors such as Midnight Sky or Asians focused on the younger audience, such as Space Sweepers. Now They try again with a suspenseful story: Stowaway.

Stowaway takes place in a spaceship traveling to Mars. The crew is not having problems during the trip until They discover that there is a stranger with them who is damaging the ship on purpose and threatens to loot the mission and end everyone’s lives through the accidents it causes.

This story with numerous special effects affects the tension in the ship and the fears and suspicions of the protagonists portrayed by Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim, and Shamier Anderson. We have seen in other films what happens when the stowaway is of another species, but sometimes it is not necessary to go so far to face serious problems.

Stowaway will arrive on Netflix on April 22, although during this week many more novelties will be added to the catalog that we show you.

