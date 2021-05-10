All the premieres of the week on Netflix: The woman in the window arrives

Week with few new series but a lot of cinema and a film that stands out especially: The woman in the window.

We do not know if it is only a matter of the pandemic, but as it has been seen in recent months, the number of series that are released has been reduced considerably with the passage of time and the big names are already expected after the summer. Even so, on Netflix there is still a strong commitment to cinema.

This week you have a film premiere that stands out especially, the movie The Woman in the Window, a thriller whose approach may sound familiar to us, but which has a luxurious cast thanks to the actresses Amy Adams and Julianne Moore.

The film puts itself in the shoes of a woman who suffers agoraphobia and spends his days spying on his neighbors and the people walking down the street. Everything passes normally until he hears some screams and a neighbor of the neighborhood with whom she was friends disappears. From then on a suspense story is unleashed where threat and obsession take on great importance.

This same story has been Taken to the cinema on previous occasions and may even recall in some details the Alfred Hitchcock classic Rear Window. We will see how the novelty works on Netflix, but the truth is that it has been sounding like a promising premiere for a long time.

The Woman in the Window can be seen on the platform from May 14. However, there are more premieres on Netflix. Here you have it.

