All the premieres of the week on Netflix: the new episodes of Lupine are here | Entertainment

After the interruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix premieres the new episodes of Lupine.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected streaming platforms in different ways. Not only did it drive an increase in the number of subscribers, it also caused many shootings to come to a standstill leaving enough projects halfway. But little by little normality is returning and the return of Lupine is a good example.

It is not usual for a French series to succeed in this way. There are some examples where the impact is increasing as viewers are convinced, but Lupin’s case was immediate and since its premiere he led the audience on the platform. Unfortunately, the season was half done. Although this week it returns.

Lupine is a tribute on many levels to the classic books that had their well-known anime series adaptation. In this case, it puts us in front of a thief today and with a very Netflix rhythm that managed to make viewers fall in love with the 5 episodes that were seen in January.

There are many reasons to continue with this series, or start it in case you have been able to resist until now, from the performance of Omar Sy to the entertaining of the plot or the rhythm so well carried that it hooks from the first minute and it almost pushes to carry out a Lupine marathon, even more so now that the entire series will be on Netflix.

The second part of the first season by Lupine opens on June 11, but there are many more news that we are going to show you.

