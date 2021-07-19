All the premieres of the week on Netflix: Sky Rojo returns only 4 months later | Entertainment

Netflix does not rest with the summer and this week we find a good number of new releases for all tastes.

There is no week without interest in Netflix and, although many are taking advantage of these days to go on vacation or disconnect, in this entertainment giant they know that there are always people looking for new series and movies. We do not live a week without its dose of news.

Netflix has made a strong commitment to cinema in the last year and a half, but remains first and foremost the platform of the series and these tend to take the most seen. An example we have with the new national launch, the Spanish series Sky Rojo that premieres second season.

Sky Rojo was a brave bet on the part of the company and immediately found as much impact as audience. But the Netflix rate is too high and not even half a year has passed since the previous episodes: they know that there are those who want to continue with the plot.

The series that narrates the flight of the characters played by Verónica Sánchez, Yany Prado and Lali Espósito is a fast-paced thriller. In Sky Rojo the viewer is immersed in the world of prostitution and the inability of the protagonists to get help from other people or the police.

If you are wanting to know how the series continues, the second season of Sky Rojo opens on July 23. And as always, there are more news.

Premiere series on Netflix

Playing with fire (T1) – July 21 Sexy to the beast (T1) – July 21 Masters of the Universe: Revelation (T1) – July 23 Could it be love (T1) – July 23 The Movies That Made Us (T2) – July 23

First-run movies on Netflix

Hitting the mark 3 – July 20th Villains – July 20th Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans – July 21 Words that bubble like soda – July 22 Blood red sky – July 23th Anchored – July 23th The last love letter – July 23th A second chance: Rivals! – July 23th