All the premieres of the week on Netflix: Of love and monsters and other news | Entertainment

We tell you all the premieres that arrive on Netflix from April 12 to 18: many series, films and documentaries.

Every Monday we discover all the content that Netflix will upload to its catalog in the following days and This week we have a multitude of news for those who love series and movies. The bet of the platform is quite strong and we are facing a powerful week in which you will surely discover something to your liking.

Among all the news that we have seen highlights the movie Of love and monsters, a very imaginative adventure story that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where monsters and insects have taken over Earth.

In this context, a young man discovers that his old high school girlfriend lives almost 100 kilometers away and decides to visit her after many years without seeing each other, despite what may be found along the way. With the help of a hunter he will try to get there, but it will not be an easy journey.

Of love and monsters has surprised viewers by posing a more entertaining and imaginative story than expected, with a few surprises. And it has had a pretty good impact that continues to increase, especially after the nomination achieved at the Oscars, where he will compete for the Best Special Effects.

If you want to see Of love and monsters, you can enjoy it on Netflix from April 14, but it will not be the only novelty on the platform. Here are all of the week.

All premiere series

All premiere movies

I leave it when I want – April 12th

Nezha: The rebirth of a god – April 12th

Why did you kill me? – April 14th

Soul transfer – April 14th

With you to death – April 15

Flowers from another world – April 15

The Weakness of the Bolshevik – April 15

Killer marujas – April 15

Bluntly – April 15

I just want to walk – April 15

Arlo the alligator boy – April 16th

The third in contention – April 16th

Into the Beat. Your heart dances – April 16th

Many children, a monkey and a castle – April 16th

Queen Victoria and Abdul – April 17th