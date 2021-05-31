All the premieres of the week on Netflix: it’s time to meet Sweet Tooth, the deer boy | Entertainment

June is going to start with a large number of new series and movies on Netflix: we show you all the releases.

Each change of month on Netflix is ​​accompanied by a large number of premieres And this week the same thing happens: June begins and we will be able to see a multitude of new movies and series that are added to the catalog, with special attention to Sweet Tooth: The deer boy.

On Netflix, stories close to fantastic worlds or that get fully into them tend to triumph. Surely, They hope Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy is the new success of the platform by including in his next series a range of different genres that also target a more youthful audience.

The Serie based on the comic of the same name introduces us to Gus, a character who is half boy and half deer. This protagonist joins together with a battery of children also hybrids in search of answers about their situation and a place in the world. A story with a clear fantastic theme that is committed to offering much more than what you might think at first glance.

The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic America where a strange virus has caused the variety of mutations that have affected the population and that have not only changed people, they have also made the environment much more dangerous. There is a lot of expectation with this series that it is not known how it will combine the different elements.

Fortunately, there is little left for it to premiere, on Friday June 4 it will be available on Netflix, along with a large number of premieres that we show you.

Premiere series on Netflix

First-run movies on Netflix

Black Holes: The Frontier of Human Knowledge – June 1

Warrior Souls: The Season of the Crescent Moon – June 1

Warrior Souls: The Season of the Waning Moon – June 1

The blue lake – June 1

Honey – June 1

Sniper: The Legacy – June 1

The seventh time is the charm – June 2nd

Before dark – June 2nd

Carnival – June 2nd

You don’t play with the stars – June 2nd

Little Jakub – June 2nd

Fellini: I’m a clown – June 2nd

Jan Twardowski: The Poet Priest – June 2nd

Nour – June 2nd

Fight for us – June 2nd

Who is free from sin … – June 2nd

Rose, stone and star – June 2nd

Her name is doña Rosa – June 2nd

I am infinite like space – June 2nd

A freed wife – June 2nd

Living: In the footsteps of Vittorio de Sica – June 2nd

What if Gargiulo finds out? – June 2nd

Dancing Queens – 3 of June

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie – 3 of June

Sweet and sour – June 4

The Kandasamy – June 4

The Limits of Our Planet: A Scientific Look – June 4

Xtreme – June 4

Why we adore cats – 5th June