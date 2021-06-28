All the premieres of the week on Netflix: finally The Hobbit in full | Entertainment

With the beginning of July we have dozens of premieres on Netflix, but for many the highlight will be The Hobbit trilogy.

If we don’t have a week without a few new releases on Netflix, the truth is that when the change of the month comes, they multiply and are sometimes overwhelming in number. Just see how This week in which July begins, there are more than thirty news so you can dive in search of what you want to see the most.

We can say that there are many new features, but the highlight may not be a recent product, but The Hobbit trilogy that can now be enjoyed in full on Netflix for those who want to visit it again or spend almost a day accompanying the protagonists.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies premiere on Netflix. While its release in theaters did not cause as much of a sensation as the original trilogy, going through history is a return to a unique and action-packed universe that will amaze even those who read the original novel by JRR Tolkien.

How was the beginning of the whole great adventure? How did Bilbo Baggins get the ring? Did Gandalf have something to do with all this? The answers will surprise those who do not know them, but above all they will see three long films with a multitude of special effects that are well worth enjoying. In addition, they are consistent with the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

These three films can be seen on Netflix from July 1, but, as we say, there are many more premieres on the platform and we will show you one by one.

Premiere series on Netflix

First-run movies on Netflix

The Odyssey of the Giles – June 29

Daggers in the back – June 29

Cesare Lombroso: The Dark Face – June 30th

United States: The Movie – June 30th

Giovanni and his chickens – June 30th

Our father – June 30th

Prime Time – June 30th

Seven women – June 30th

Skylines – June 30th

Before you – 1st of July

Audible – 1st of July

welcome to the Jungle – 1st of July

Say yes – 1st of July

Final decision – 1st of July

Dynasty Warriors – 1st of July

Fastest – 1st of July

Late night – 1st of July

Nina naked – 1st of July

Nureyev – 1st of July

The 8th night – July 2nd

The beauty and the enigma – July 2nd

The Street of Terror – Part 1: 1994 – July 2nd

Ahanna’s story – July 2nd

The occupant – 3rd of July

Malasana 32 – 3rd of July

Henry’s Secret Book – July 4th

Heroes in hell – July 4th