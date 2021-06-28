All the premieres of the week on HBO Spain: Prodigal Son, Alien and many more | Entertainment

Halfway between June and July, this week leaves us the last blows of a month and the beginning of another full of premieres with many classics and film sagas.

Streaming platforms usually schedule a large part of the premieres at the beginning of each month, so it is not surprising that this week’s list of films is more than interesting and extensive. More than 20 new releases including sagas like “Alien” or “Die Hard”.

Another novelty that may be of interest to HBO subscribers is the documentary “Egend of the underground “, the final climax with which HBO closes the month of June. After passing through the Tribeca Festival, this documentary shows rampant discrimination in Nigeria and explores the lives of several charismatic and nonconformist young people who must choose between fighting for freedom of expression there or fleeing to live ‘for free’ in the United States.

Directed by Nneka Onuorah and Giselle Bailey, it tackles an explosion of creativity on social media that ends up leading to an entire cultural revolution to challenge the ideals of gender, conformity and civil rights in Nigeria.

As for the series, HBO includes in its catalog the series “Prodigal Son”, a suspense story with elements in the purest “Silence of the Lambs” style. Tension in abundance to tell the relationship between a father, the murderer of 23 people, and his homicide investigator son who needs to confront him to hunt down a copycat. If you like criminal psychology, you will love this series.

If you are looking for an easy movie to watch tonight, today HBO premieres “The Literary Society and the Potato Peel Pie “. It is a pleasant and relaxed film to go to sleep with a good taste in your mouth and with a great cast of very British actors. Here you have the whole list of premieres for the next 7 days:

Series:

Prodigal Son: July 3 Trigonometry: July 3

Documentaries:

Egend of the underground: June 30

Films:

